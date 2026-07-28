Interested in lead-based paint programs in Washington? Commerce wants to hear from you.

This summer, Commerce is updating Washington’s Lead‑Based Paint (LBP) rules (WAC 365-230) to ensure alignment with federal regulations and programmatic updates. This process directly impacts those who offer, contract or perform work on pre-1978 residential or child-occupied facilities.



Washington Administrative Code updates include:

Ensuring alignment with Lead-Based Paint Poisoning Prevention in Certain Residential Structures, known as EPA regulation 40 CFR Part 745.

Restructuring and adding new sections to distinguish Lead-Based Paint Activities (LBPA) and Renovation, Repair, and Painting (RRP) requirements

Clarifying and adding new definitions

Revising and adding new enforcement options

Updating certification fees

Clarifying and revising certification and accreditation requirements

To learn more:

What’s happened so far?

This July, Commerce hosted two rulemaking workshops for both the general public and trainers. We learned a lot from everyone who attended, and your feedback will directly impact how we move forward with updating our program.

We want to hear from you!

Commerce is seeking feedback from people in Washington about its proposed updates to the state’s Lead-Based Paint programs. We especially want to hear from people who work closely with lead-based paint — including contractors, renovators, trainers and others. The survey takes approximately 5 to 20 minutes to complete based the time you have available.

Feedback is due by Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.