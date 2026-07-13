Building Washington’s Aerospace Future, Together

Washington has been a global leader in aerospace for decades. Maintaining that position will require more than our rich aviation history. It will take continued investment in people, partnerships, infrastructure and innovation.

That is the focus of Commerce’s FlightPath: Building Our Future Together series, which brings industry leaders, educators, elected officials and innovators together to discuss the future of aerospace across Washington.

After launching in Spokane in 2025, the series continued in Moses Lake, highlighting why Grant County has become one of the state’s premier aerospace hubs. This event was hosted by AeroTEC, the Port of Moses Lake, Boeing, and Grant County Economic Development Council.

“We’re really excited to highlight the 1,500 aerospace suppliers that make Washington’s aviation industry so strong,” said Sarah Clifthorne, interim director at the Department of Commerce. “Commerce, as a convener and connector, is helping create a space for those conversations to happen.”

Throughout the event, one message emerged repeatedly: keeping Washington competitive will require continued collaboration.

A policy environment that encourages innovation

Companies developing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and other next-generation aviation technologies pointed to Washington’s policy landscape as one reason they chose to invest in the state.

“We heard today from companies that one of the reasons they chose Washington is because of the choices the Legislature has made to support sustainable aviation fuel,” explained Andrea Chartock, assistant director of Commerce’s Office of Economic Development and Competitiveness.

Those conversations focused on the wins so far, and the work ahead.

“We heard about the need to continue having the hard conversations about energy needs and permitting needs to create the space for companies to continue growing and innovating in Washington,” Clifthorne added.

Moses Lake as an innovation hub

For aerospace companies, Grant County offers advantages that are difficult to find elsewhere.

Grant County International Airport has expansive airspace for testing, room to grow and a community that has embraced aviation for generations.

“We’re in a position here in Eastern Washington where we have a lot of open space,” said Washington State Representative Tom Dent. “It gives aircrafts an opportunity to do a lot of flight testing. We don’t have issues with noise.”

Representative Dent highlights that while it is not a traditional passenger airport, Grant County International Airport has become an innovation hub supporting aircraft testing, maintenance, repair, overhaul, and emerging aviation technologies that are helping shape the future of aviation.

Port of Moses Lake Executive Director Dan Roach said aviation has been central to the community’s identity since the former Larson Air Force Base became Grant County International Airport.

“It really all falls back to aviation,” Roach said. “It’s always been a standard for Moses Lake.”

Building the workforce for tomorrow

The innovation required to stay competitive requires people. Big Bend Community College has become a critical workforce partner, training commercial pilots and aviation maintenance technicians who move directly into careers with local employers.

“We’ve been feeding their talent pipeline for many, many years now,” said Big Bend Community College President Sara Thompson Tweedy.

Students can earn certificates or two-year degrees before entering living-wage careers with aerospace employers throughout the region.

“Site selection depends very heavily on whether or not there is a skilled workforce,” Tweedy said. “That’s one of the things we hear from employers over and over.”

Stronger together

One of the biggest takeaways from FlightPath wasn’t a single announcement. It was the opportunity to connect.

The event brought together legislators, economic developers, higher education, local governments and aerospace companies representing different technologies and approaches.

“I love the diversity of the ecosystem,” Chartock shared. “Everybody can get into their silo. Listening to each other, hearing about exciting investments and developments, and creating new partnerships is really energizing.”

Those partnerships are exactly what Commerce hopes to foster through the FlightPath series.

Looking ahead, Commerce hopes the conversations sparked in Spokane and Moses Lake will continue as the series heads to Everett later this year, strengthening the partnerships, workforce and innovation that will ensure Washington remains a global leader in aerospace for decades to come.