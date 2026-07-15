Birch Grove: In memory of a fearless advocate, in support of the most vulnerable

Downtown Emergency Service Center (DESC) celebrated the grand opening of Birch Grove on June 16 in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood. Named in memory of former DESC resident Helen Birch, the opening of Birch Grove was a joyous occasion, attended by housing advocates, including Washington State representatives Nicole Macri and Darya Farivar, and U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal.

This grand opening marks DESC’s 20th property for previously unhoused residents, the 18th to receive capital funding from the Washington State Department of Commerce.

Since 1996, Commerce has provided more than $76 million in capital funding for DESC properties, including $13.4 million for Birch Grove. Commerce has also invested $80 million in operating funds over the years to ensure resident access to health care and case management.

Across the Seattle area, DESC provides permanent supportive housing to more than 2,000 formerly chronically homeless individuals.

Once Birch Grove reaches full occupancy, DESC will provide housing and supportive services to 120 adults experiencing chronic homelessness and living with severe and persistent mental health conditions.

Residents housed by DESC have unique needs. Not only are they unable to access the private rental market due to low incomes, but after experiencing chronic homelessness, they also require ongoing support to obtain and maintain housing while living with chronic and disabling health concerns.

Permanent supportive housing provides a safe and stable place to live for people with disabilities who have experienced great hardships.

“Imagine being stuck in survival mode for years and then having space for interests again.” DESC Executive Director Dan Malone said.

Helen Birch was one of those residents, living at Kerner-Scott House after periods of homelessness as she managed her mental health condition. Helen was a community fixture, bringing laughter and recognition to those who visited her at DESC’s Pioneer Square thrift shop and when advocating for permanent supportive housing funding at the Washington State Capitol.

Helen’s indelible impact on her fellow residents, staff, and advocates demonstrates that supporting our unhoused neighbors takes a team. Helping someone move indoors after experiencing the trauma of chronic homelessness requires the coordinated support of experts in housing, behavioral health, medical care, and other evidence-based services.

With that support, people can rebuild their lives, and like Helen, give back to their community.

DESC’s strong retention rates are due to its evidence-based programs which meet community members where they are on their health and housing journeys. They provide onsite case management via the Support, Advocacy, Growth, and Employment (SAGE) team as well as substance use disorder support from the Program of Assertive Community Treatment (PACT) team.

SAGE is DESC’s comprehensive outpatient mental health program for adults in King County, consisting of case managers, psychiatrists, nurses, and other behavioral health professionals that focus on client-centered, recovery-based care.

PACT is well-known for its intensive outreach and team-oriented, trans-disciplinary approach. More than 25 research studies demonstrate that PACT reduces hospital stays and improves housing stability while being more satisfactory to participants and their families than standard care.

Having access to comprehensive outpatient mental health programming, as well as nurses, psychiatric prescribers, and more, help tenants find stability through easily accessible wraparound care, right where they live.

The impacts of this care are real. At Birch Grove’s grand opening, U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal emphasized, “When people get housed with DESC, they not only remain housed, but their health and [sense of] community improves.”

Thanks to Helen Birch’s inspiration and the countless service providers, public funders like Commerce, and so many others, DESC invests in community to ensure vulnerable people get housed and remain in a safe place to call home.

Learn more about Birch Grove and other DESC properties on their website.