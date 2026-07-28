Arrest on Warrant / Shaftsbury Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B3004092
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Arel
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 07/27/2026 | 1641 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Arlington, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Joshua L. Bushee
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 27, 2026, the Vermont State Police was notified that Joshua L. Bushee (45) failed to appear for a court hearing scheduled earlier that day. Troopers then located and apprehended Bushee in the Town of Arlington. Bushee was issued a criminal citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Criminal Division on July 28st, 2026, at 1230 hours, and transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility (MVRCF) on $200 bail.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2026 | 1230 Hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: YES
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT:
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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Trooper Michael Arel
Vermont State Police
“B” Troop – Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
(802) 442-5421
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