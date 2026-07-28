Arrest on Warrant / Shaftsbury Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B3004092

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Arel

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: 07/27/2026 | 1641 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Arlington, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Joshua L. Bushee

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 27, 2026, the Vermont State Police was notified that Joshua L. Bushee (45) failed to appear for a court hearing scheduled earlier that day. Troopers then located and apprehended Bushee in the Town of Arlington. Bushee was issued a criminal citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Criminal Division on July 28st, 2026, at 1230 hours, and transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility (MVRCF) on $200 bail.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2026 | 1230 Hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: YES

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT:

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

--

Trooper Michael Arel

Vermont State Police

“B” Troop – Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

(802) 442-5421