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Arrest on Warrant / Shaftsbury Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B3004092

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Arel                            

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 07/27/2026 | 1641 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Arlington, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Joshua L. Bushee                                            

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 27, 2026, the Vermont State Police was notified that Joshua L. Bushee (45) failed to appear for a court hearing scheduled earlier that day. Troopers then located and apprehended Bushee in the Town of Arlington. Bushee was issued a criminal citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Criminal Division on July 28st, 2026, at 1230 hours, and transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility (MVRCF) on $200 bail.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2026 | 1230 Hours           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: YES    

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT:

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

--

Trooper Michael Arel

Vermont State Police

“B” Troop – Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

(802) 442-5421

Vermont State Police release name of trooper who died after suffering ...

 

 

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Arrest on Warrant / Shaftsbury Barracks

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