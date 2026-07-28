Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,814 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 481,813 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks / TT Unit Crash

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 26B5003256                              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: New Haven Barracks                

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 07/27/2026 at approximately 1546 hours

STREET: VT Route 22A

TOWN: Orwell

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Route 73

WEATHER:  Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ali Saddam

AGE: 48

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner

VEHICLE MODEL: Cascadia

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On July 27th, 2026 at approximately 1546 hours, Troopers from the New Haven - State Police Barracks were notified of a possible tractor trailer off the roadway in the Town of Orwell. Troopers responded to the scene and located the tractor trailer just off the roadway on VT Route 22, near the intersection of VT RT 73. Troopers determined the tractor trailer was unable to maintain its lane and exited the side of the road.

 

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Orwell Fire Department, and Mid State Towing and Recovery.

 

VCVC(s): 23 VSA 1038, “Driving on roadways laned for traffic” ($220, 2 points)

COURT ACTION: N

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Haven Barracks / TT Unit Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.