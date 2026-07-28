New Haven Barracks / TT Unit Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26B5003256

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 07/27/2026 at approximately 1546 hours

STREET: VT Route 22A

TOWN: Orwell

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Route 73

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ali Saddam

AGE: 48

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner

VEHICLE MODEL: Cascadia

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On July 27th, 2026 at approximately 1546 hours, Troopers from the New Haven - State Police Barracks were notified of a possible tractor trailer off the roadway in the Town of Orwell. Troopers responded to the scene and located the tractor trailer just off the roadway on VT Route 22, near the intersection of VT RT 73. Troopers determined the tractor trailer was unable to maintain its lane and exited the side of the road.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Orwell Fire Department, and Mid State Towing and Recovery.

VCVC(s): 23 VSA 1038, “Driving on roadways laned for traffic” ($220, 2 points)

COURT ACTION: N