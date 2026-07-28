New Haven Barracks / TT Unit Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26B5003256
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 07/27/2026 at approximately 1546 hours
STREET: VT Route 22A
TOWN: Orwell
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Route 73
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ali Saddam
AGE: 48
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner
VEHICLE MODEL: Cascadia
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front end damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On July 27th, 2026 at approximately 1546 hours, Troopers from the New Haven - State Police Barracks were notified of a possible tractor trailer off the roadway in the Town of Orwell. Troopers responded to the scene and located the tractor trailer just off the roadway on VT Route 22, near the intersection of VT RT 73. Troopers determined the tractor trailer was unable to maintain its lane and exited the side of the road.
Troopers were assisted on scene by the Orwell Fire Department, and Mid State Towing and Recovery.
VCVC(s): 23 VSA 1038, “Driving on roadways laned for traffic” ($220, 2 points)
COURT ACTION: N
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