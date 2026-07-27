Welfare Check/Vulnerable Adult: David M. Romish

Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies are attempting to locate and check the welfare of 52-year-old David M. Romish and ask for the public’s help.

A family member of David Romish reported him missing and requested that his welfare be checked due to ongoing recent medical concerns.

He was last seen on July 21, 2026, at his home on N. Scribner Branch Road, located between Mt. Spokane Park Drive and the North Newman Lake area.

He is believed to be driving a silver 2013 Chevrolet Silverado bearing Washington license plates, LEM749W, accompanied by his two dogs. The Chevrolet Silverado has a matching canopy and front driver’s side damage/front bumper missing.

He did not tell family members where he was going, and they are concerned about his welfare.

David M. Romish is described as a 52-year-old White male, approximately 5’06”, 230 pounds, with gray/brown hair and blue eyes.

All efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful thus far, and your help is requested.

If you have seen David M. Romish, his 2013 silver Chevrolet Silverado (WA: LEM749W), or know their whereabouts, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference #10103055.

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