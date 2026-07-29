UPDATE: Bear Lake Regional Park CLOSED Tomorrow, Thursday, July 30, 2026

Emergency Operations Team, Search & Rescue Continue Efforts to Locate Drowning Victim

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Operations Team (EOT) and Search and Rescue (SAR) Volunteers will resume their efforts to locate the paddleboarder who went missing in Bear Lake on July 24, 2026, and is presumed drowned.

Currently, the search conditions at Bear Lake remain hazardous, with extremely low visibility, combined with a large amount of silt, aquatic vegetation, and other hazards within the lake. However, EOT members plan to employ electronic equipment to scan the lake further, while SAR Volunteers and their K9 partners will attempt to determine a more specific search area.

Search efforts will continually be evaluated, dependent upon safety and lake conditions, until the victim is recovered and reunited with his grieving family and friends.

Again, tomorrow, July 30, 2026, Spokane County Bear Lake Regional Park will be CLOSED to the public.