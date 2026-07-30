Sex Offender Information Bulletins

(See Attached Flyer(s) for Individual Information)

Level 3 Registered Sex Offender – Cheney

Sex Offender Information Bulletins

Notification Level III Offender

For more information, tips, and alerts, please go to our OffenderWatch® page at http://www.sheriffalerts.com/cap_main.php?office=54488



The Spokane County, WA. Sheriff’s Office is releasing the following information pursuant to RCW 4.24.550, which authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sex offender release when, in the discretion of the agency, the release of information will enhance public safety and protection.



The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff’s Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.



This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.



Law Enforcement has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, this offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he/she chooses.

See Attached Individual Flyer(s) for Additional Information

or Click on an Individual Name



200 block of Buena Vista Street, Cheney, WA 99004



If you have any questions about our community awareness program, please call: 509-477-6609 or email us at [email protected]

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