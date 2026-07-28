Not Wanting to Go to Jail for a Misdemeanor Warrant; Driver Tries to Flee, Wrecks, and Goes to Jail for New Felony/Misdemeanor Charges & Her Warrant

A Spokane Valley Deputy attempted to stop an SUV for failure to display front/rear license plates, but instead of stopping, the female driver tried to evade. With public safety concerns, the Deputy did not pursue. While checking the area, he found the SUV had crashed through a fence and hit a building. The driver and passenger were not compliant, and both were later arrested. The driver, who stated she ran because she didn’t want to go to jail for her misdemeanor warrant, was booked into jail on new felony/misdemeanor charges and the warrant.

On July 27, 2026, at approximately 4:30 am, a Spokane Valley Deputy driving a fully marked patrol car observed a Ford Explorer with no front or rear license plates, traveling east on Appleway Boulevard. He clearly observed the female driver, later identified as 33-year-old Savannah E. Halsey, and the female passenger, later identified as 32-year-old Brandi N. Martin.

Halsey turned north on S. Dora Street, then west on Sprague Avenue, as the Deputy turned around to attempt a traffic stop. Halsey accelerated rapidly, turned south on Bradley Road, and sped through the stop sign at Appleway.

The Deputy activated his emergency lights but, instead of pulling over as required by law, Halsey clearly ignored the red and blue lights and accelerated at a high rate of speed.

Deciding not to initiate a pursuit in a residential area for the safety of the public, the Deputy deactivated his emergency equipment and slowed, losing sight of the SUV as it continued south on Bradley Road and passed 6th Avenue.

He continued to search the area, and when he approached the T-intersection at Bradley and 11th Avenue, he found the Explorer had crashed through a chain link fence and into a building. He also observed Halsey and Martin walking away from the wrecked SUV.

The Deputy again activated his emergency lights and told both females to stop, that they were detained and not free to leave. Both ignored these lawful commands and walked away. He ordered them to stop and get on the ground, but they continued to willfully ignore the commands.

As additional Deputies arrived, both suspects were safely taken into custody.

Halsey, who exhibited signs of possible impairment, was advised of her rights, and she agreed to answer questions. She explained that she ran because she didn’t want to go to jail for her misdemeanor warrant; she knew what she did was crazy, but she hates jail. When asked about the crash, she said she tried to stop, but the SUV skidded into the fence, and she wasn’t sure if she hit the building.

During a search following Halsey’s arrest, Deputies located drug paraphernalia, including a bag with white residue and a plastic container with brown residue. They also observed a bag inside the vehicle that contained a white crystal/powder believed to be a controlled substance.

Deputies seized the Explorer as evidence pending a search warrant.

Halsey was transported to the hospital to be medically evaluated, where the Deputy, continuing the investigation, developed probable cause to seek a search warrant for a blood sample. Once granted, the Deputy obtained a sample of Halsey’s blood for later testing.

Halsey was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for new charges of felony Attempting to Elude a Police Vehicle and misdemeanor charges of DUI, Obstructing, and Hit and Run Property Damage, in addition to her Reckless Driving misdemeanor warrant.

Martin was arrested for Obstructing Law Enforcement and transported to the Spokane County Jail, where she was medically refused entry. She was issued a misdemeanor citation for Obstructing and released from custody.

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