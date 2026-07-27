Prescott, Rowray: Local students receive education scholarship from state

STATEHOUSE (July 27, 2026) – Delaware County students studying to become teachers are among more than 300 recipients of the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to State Reps. J.D. Prescott (R-Union City) and Elizabeth Rowray (R-Yorktown).

The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly, awards a renewable scholarship of up to $10,000 per year (up to $40,000 total) to high-achieving high school and college students who agree to teach in an eligible Indiana school for five years. This year, more than 1,000 students applied, representing over 300 high schools in 90 of Indiana's 92 counties.

"Our communities benefit when talented students choose to teach close to home," Rowray said. "This scholarship helps make that possible, and I congratulate these recipients on reaching this important milestone."

This year, these local students were among the scholarship recipients:

Jacob Garringer, Cowan High School;

Ava Gregory, Cowan High School;

Owen Lamb, Wes-Del Middle-Senior High School;

Reginald Reynolds, Muncie Central High School;

Sariah Rigor, Muncie Central High School; and

Grace Walker, Muncie Central High School.

"Indiana's future depends on attracting talented people to the teaching profession," Prescott said. "These scholarship recipients have earned an incredible opportunity, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact they'll make in our schools."

Prescott said those qualifying for the scholarship must graduate in the top 20 percent of their high school class, earn a score in the 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT, or have a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship applications for the 2026-27 school year will open in November. Click here to learn more about the program.

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State Rep. J.D. Prescott (R-Union City) represents House District 33,

which includes all of Blackford and Randolph counties,

and portions of Delaware, Henry and Jay counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Elizabeth Rowray (R-Yorktown) represents House District 35,

which includes portions of Delaware and Madison counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.