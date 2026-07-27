MPD Investigating 10th Street Homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in Northwest.
On Sunday, July 26, 2026, at approximately 10:14 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to a residence in the 3500 block of 10th Street, Northwest. Upon arrival, officers located a teenage male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital, where after all life saving measures failed, the victim was pronounced dead.
The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Tavon Livingston, of Northeast, DC.
Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 26104602
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