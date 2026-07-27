MPD Investigating Valley Avenue Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Southeast.



On Saturday, July 25, 2026, at approximately 9:48 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the report of sounds of gunshots outside in the 1200 block of Valley Avenue, Southeast. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded, and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.



The decedent has been identified as 24-year-old Dayquan Miller of Southeast, D.C.



Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.



CCN: 26104188

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