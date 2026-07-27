Fearless Eggs Lets Consumers Enjoy Shell Eggs Amid Multi-State Salmonella Outbreak
As Salmonella concerns grow, Fearless Eggs offers the only pasteurized shell eggs sold at retail, helping consumers cook with confidence.
The outbreak has impacted consumers in at least 17 states, with authorities continuing efforts to identify sources of contamination, work with producers, and remove affected products from the marketplace. There have been 100 illnesses and 26 hospitalizations related to the affected eggs. Various brands and numerous retailers have been linked to the outbreak "Food safety starts long before an egg reaches the kitchen," said Jay Berglind, CEO of Fearless Eggs. "Consumers are understandably concerned because Salmonella contaminated eggs can seem completely normal. They can look, smell, and taste like any ordinary egg, making prevention critically important."
Salmonella is a foodborne pathogen that can cause serious illness, particularly among vulnerable populations including young children, older adults, pregnant women, individuals undergoing chemotherapy, diabetics, and anyone with a weakened immune system. Food service establishments have also been affected by challenges related to egg safety during the outbreak.
Fearless Eggs is the only pasteurized shell egg on supermarket shelves; they taste and perform just like an ordinary egg. Using a patented water-based (only water!) pasteurization process, Fearless Eggs protect consumers from the risk associated with harmful Salmonella bacteria.
"Our mission is to give consumers confidence in the foods they serve their families," Berglind added. "Whether you're preparing breakfast, baking, or using eggs in recipes that call for lightly cooked or raw ingredients, people need to have safer options."
Consumers can locate Fearless Eggs through participating retailers or by using the company's store locator. If products are not currently available at a local retailer, customers are encouraged to request them from store management.
For additional information, media interviews, or expert commentary regarding egg safety and salmonella prevention, contact Fearless Eggs.
Media Contacts
Grace Alcantar 708-439-4973 or Jay Berglind 708-945-1811
Fearless Eggs
Graciela Alcantar
Aegis Foods, Inc.
+1 773-230-3131
galcantar@aegisfoods.net
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