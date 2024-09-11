Aegis Foods Logo a good egg logo

In light of a recent outbreak of Salmonella linked to Milo Poultry Farm in Wisconsin, Aegis Foods maker of a good egg offers the safety of salmonella free eggs.

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A good egg is the only pasteurized shell egg available to consumers and our pasteurization process eliminates the risk of Salmonella, making a good egg a safe and reliable choice for households, restaurants, and healthcare nationwide.Commitment to Safety “At Aegis Foods , we understand how vital food safety is, particularly for children, the elderly and immune compromised individuals like pregnant women, diabetics, chemo therapy patients,” said Jay Berglind CEO of Aegis Foods, makers of a good egg brand. “In moments like these, when consumers are concerned about Salmonella, we want to highlight that our pasteurization process makes our eggs a trusted option for families and businesses alike.”What is Egg Pasteurization? Pasteurization is a technique that has been proven to significantly reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses such as Salmonella. Our eggs are pasteurized using a FDA-endorsed process that involves gently heating the eggs to a precise temperature that kills any potential bacteria, without affecting their taste, quality, or nutritional value. This process ensures that customers can enjoy their eggs worry-free, whether they’re making sunny-side-up eggs, hollandaise sauce, or cookie dough.Consumer Confidence Is Our Priority “We encourage anyone concerned about egg safety to choose pasteurized eggs to reduce the risk of contamination,” said Berglind. “Our hearts go out to those affected by this outbreak, and we will continue working diligently to ensure that our products remain a safe and healthy choice.” For further information about a good egg and our pasteurization process, please visit our website at enjoyagoodegg.com or contact us at 708-391-0848________________________________________About Aegis FoodsFounded in 2023, Aegis Foods is a pioneer in the production of pasteurized eggs. With a focus on food safety, quality, and sustainability, our mission is to provide consumers with safe, high-quality eggs for all their culinary needs. Aegis has produced the first commercially viable in-shell poached and soft-boiled eggs. A good egg brand is available in stores in 10 states and foodservice outlets across the country.

