A Good Egg becomes Fearless Eggs: Same Trusted Quality, Bold New Identity

Same Safe, Delicious Eggs with a Bold New Name. "A good egg" Rebrands as "Fearless Eggs".

While many are aware of the risks associated with consuming raw or undercooked eggs, few realize that a safer option already exists. With this new name, we’re proudly putting that front and center.” — Jay Berglind, CEO of Aegis Foods

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A good egg, the only retail provider of pasteurized in-shell eggs and the first-ever poached in-shell egg, is proud to announce a change to an exciting new name: Fearless Eggs As part of the Aegis Foods family, this rebrand marks a bold step forward in the company’s mission to help everyone cook, bake and eat fearlessly without compromising on safety, quality, or flavor.Why “Fearless”?The Fearless Eggs name boldly communicates the product’s greatest advantage, the freedom for anyone to enjoy to eggs in any way fearlessly.“While many are aware of the risks associated with consuming raw or undercooked eggs, few realize that a safer option already exists.” said Jay Berglind, CEO of Aegis Foods. “Our eggs have always been safe to enjoy raw or undercooked because of our pasteurization process. With this new name, we’re proudly putting that promise front and center.”What’s Staying the SameWhile the name and packaging are evolving, everything customers love remains unchanged. Fearless Eggs continues to deliver:- The same patented, all-natural pasteurization process- The same great taste, texture, and performance- The same commitment to food safety and qualityFearless Eggs’ pasteurized in-shell eggs have fully transitioned to the new brand. Our Poach’d brand – the first in the shell poached egg - will become a Fearless Eggs brand in the next few weeks.A Fearless Egg for a Bold KitchenIn a world where consumers care more than ever about safety, the innovations from Fearless Eggs will liberate kitchens and allow people to enjoy eggs any way they like. For more information, visit eatfearlesseggs.com and join us in celebrating a new name with the same fearless commitment to quality.

