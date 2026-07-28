Maryland Earns Official AARP Age-Friendly State Designation

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Milestone Achievement Follows Passage of the Longevity Ready Maryland Act, Solidifying the State’s Commitment to Ensure All Marylanders Can Age with Dignity

This work is rooted in a simple but powerful idea: when communities plan for people at every age and stage of life, everyone benefits.” — AARP Maryland State Director Hank Greenberg

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the Maryland Department of Aging and AARP Maryland proudly announced that AARP has officially designated Maryland as an Age-Friendly State. This prestigious honor marks an important milestone in the rollout of the state's Longevity Ready Maryland (LRM) multisector plan for aging.By joining AARP’s Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities, Maryland is actively championing a society where older residents are celebrated as essential drivers of our economy, culture, and social vitality. This achievement comes on the heels of the landmark LRM Act, groundbreaking legislation that prioritizes comprehensive statewide planning to ensure every Marylander can age with dignity, security, and a strong sense of belonging.“In Maryland, we believe that longer lives are a benefit to our families and communities,” said Governor Wes Moore. “By joining the national network of AARP Age-Friendly States, we are sending a clear message: in this state, we value the wisdom and experience of our older residents, and we are committed to building a future that supports Marylanders at every stage of life. This isn't just about planning for the next few years; it’s about ensuring that we build a Maryland where all communities thrive.”Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller accepted the AARP Age-Friendly State designation certificate on behalf of the State of Maryland, noting that the distinction is a testament to the collaborative efforts of local and state leaders, health systems, academia, and advocacy groups, all working together to transform Maryland communities.“True progress is measured by how we care for every generation, making sure no one is left behind as we grow older,” said Lieutenant Governor Miller. “Becoming an Age-Friendly State means building communities where opportunity doesn't have an expiration date. It means investing in things that actually impact our daily lives—like reliable transit, stronger health care, and neighborhoods that keep us connected. By bringing this Age-Friendly approach into our Longevity Ready Maryland plan, we are getting local leaders on the same page and building a state where your zip code never limits your ability to live a long, healthy, and dignified life.”Because building Maryland’s age-friendly ecosystem is a key priority of LRM, this state-level commitment directly fuels the practical work now underway at the Maryland Department of Aging.“Becoming an AARP Age-Friendly State is the natural next step in our mission to make Maryland longevity-ready,” said Maryland Secretary of Aging Carmel Roques. “Under Governor Moore’s leadership, we are working to ensure older individuals live longer lives that are healthy and engaged by creating the systems to make that possible. Whether through Maryland Access Point information and referral assistance or caregiver supports and service programs, we are ensuring that Maryland remains a premier place to live, work, and grow older.”Advocacy leaders have widely praised LRM, viewing the state as a national model for systemic, community-driven progress. The AARP Age-Friendly designation commits the state to multi-year improvements across AARP’s 8 Domains of Livability, targeting critical areas from housing and transit to health care and social inclusion.“AARP is thrilled to officially award the Age-Friendly designation to Maryland today, and we look forward to the continued implementation of the visionary Longevity Ready Maryland plan,” said AARP Maryland State Director Hank Greenberg. “This work is rooted in a simple but powerful idea: when communities plan for people at every age and stage of life, everyone benefits. By focusing on things like safe streets, accessible transportation, affordable and appropriate housing, employment opportunities, community connection, and access to services, Maryland can build stronger, healthier, more inclusive communities where residents of all ages can thrive.”This historic designation is powered by a robust, highly active network across the state, which currently boasts eight designated Age-Friendly Communities, more than 30 Age-Friendly Health Systems, and three Age-Friendly Universities. Serving as the backdrop for today's milestone celebration was the University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB)—the first institution in the state to achieve the Age-Friendly University designation.“With our deep commitment to health, human services, and community impact, UMB is incredibly proud to co-host this milestone announcement,” said UMB President Bruce E. Jarrell, MD, FACS. “As Maryland’s first Age-Friendly University, we recognize that an aging population represents a vital opportunity for workforce development, research, and intergenerational connection. We look forward to partnering with the state to advance the Longevity Ready Maryland plan and foster communities that support individuals at every stage of life.”Crucial to this statewide success is the active collaboration among Maryland's local jurisdictions, which regularly gather to align their regional efforts with the state's broader longevity goals.“Maryland's designation as an Age-Friendly State reflects the power of local leadership and statewide collaboration,” said Howard County Office on Aging and Independence Administrator Ofelia Ross Ott. “Howard County is proud to convene Maryland’s Age-Friendly Communities, creating opportunities to share innovative ideas, strengthen partnerships, and advance solutions that support healthy aging. By working together across communities, we are helping turn the vision of Longevity Ready Maryland into meaningful action, creating places where people of every age can live with health, purpose, connection, and opportunity throughout longer lives.”These combined efforts of local, academic, health care, and state partners demonstrate the deep, collective commitment that earned Maryland its national recognition as a longevity innovator, underscoring the state's comprehensive, multisector approach to modernizing its aging infrastructure.For more information on LRM and the state’s Age-Friendly progress, visit LRM.Maryland.gov/AgeFriendly

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