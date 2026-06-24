AARP Awards $95,225 in Grants to Support Nine Maryland Community-Based Projects

Nine grants totaling $95,225 reflect growing demand for practical, local solutions that help residents stay connected, safe and independent

Communities across Maryland are eager for solutions that boost mobility, connection, and quality of life. These grants empower residents to enact improvements that will have lasting impact. ” — AARP Maryland State President David Conway.

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AARP announced that nine Maryland organizations will receive $95,225 in 2026 Community Challenge grants . Marking the program’s 10th anniversary, the grants are part of an $8.3 million commitment by AARP, doubling last year’s total, to fund 750 quick-action projects nationwide aimed at making communities more livable for people of all ages, especially older adults. The funds will support improvements to public spaces, transportation, housing, digital connectivity, disaster preparedness, and other local priorities that help improve social connections and strengthen neighborhoods and towns of all sizes.“Communities across Maryland are eager for solutions that boost mobility, connection, and quality of life,” said AARP Maryland State President David Conway. “Thanks to Community Challenge grants, we’re empowering residents to implement impactful improvements that make a sizeable difference.”Since 2017, the AARP Community Challenge has awarded 49 grants totaling $534,154 in to nonprofit organizations and local government entities across Maryland. Grant projects will be funded in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The Maryland grants reflect growing demand for practical, local solutions that help residents stay connected, safe and independent, including:Disaster Preparednesso Compassion by Design, $2,500 for monthly disaster preparedness training for caregivers and volunteers.o Howard County Chinese School, $2,500 for culturally appropriate disaster-preparedness workshops for Asian American seniors.Digital Connectionso Baltimore City Office of Information and Technology, $13,500 for Spanish-language digital training through its laptop distribution program.o Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, $8,600 for a vision enhancement mobile app to help visitors with low vision explore exhibits more independently.Transportationo Neighborhood Companions Inc., $12,000 to transport older adult walking groups to parks and appointments while supporting social connection and activity.o Howard County Office on Aging and Independence, $14,625 for transit education and guided bus outings to build older adults’ confidence traveling independently.o Washington County Commission on Aging, $15,000 to install a covered bus shelter at the Hagerstown senior center.Aging in Placeo City of Takoma Park, $12,000 to add professional home assessments that guide repairs and accessibility upgrades for older adults.o Healing Forward Foundation, $12,000 for home safety updates such as grab bars, lighting, and minor repairs for adults 50 and older.“America is aging, and most older adults want to stay in the communities they know and love. There are a lot of things that localities can do to support residents of all ages,” said Nancy LeaMond, AARP, Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer. “AARP Community Challenge grants help transform local ideas into real improvements— from safer sidewalks and improved transportation options to public spaces that bring neighbors together and enhance community connections. As we celebrate the program’s 10th year, we’re proud to double our investment so even more communities can become great places to live for people at all stages of life.”View the full list of grantees and their projects at aarp.org/communitychallenge. Learn more about AARP’s work to support livable communities at aarp.org/livable.# # #About AARPAARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the nation's largest circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/about-aarp/ www.aarp.org/español or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspañol and @AARPadvocates on social media.

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