AARP Maryland Marks World Elder Abuse Awareness Day by Urging Vigilance Against Fraud and Financial Exploitation

Marylanders lost over $198.9 million to fraud in 2024. AARP encourages people to safeguard their personal information by shredding their sensitive documents.

Observed each year on June 15, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day raises awareness of financial abuse, neglect, and exploitation of older people.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is a reminder that protecting older adults requires all of us to pay attention, speak up, and take action.” — Kathy Lewis, Interim State Director of AARP Maryland.

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, AARP Maryland is teaming with the Baltimore County Department of Aging to call attention to the growing threat of fraud and financial exploitation facing older adults in Maryland and across the nation.Observed each year on June 15, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is a global effort to raise awareness of abuse, neglect, and exploitation of older people and to strengthen protections that help them live with dignity, safety, and respect. To help Marylanders protect themselves from identity theft, AARP Maryland co-hosting a free shred event with the Baltimore County Department of Aging on June 18.“World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is a reminder that protecting older adults requires all of us to pay attention, speak up, and take action,” said Kathy Lewis, Interim State Director of AARP Maryland. “Too many older Marylanders are being targeted by scams that can drain savings, destroy peace of mind, and undermine independence. By raising awareness and sharing trusted resources, we can help people spot the warning signs and stop fraud before more lives are harmed.” New data underscores the urgency of this work. According to the Federal Trade Commission, 111,041 consumers in Maryland reported $198.9M stolen by fraud in 2024 (the most recent year for which data is available), with the most common scams involving credit bureaus and information furnishers; identity theft; and impostor scams.AARP Maryland encourages families, caregivers, financial institutions, and community members to learn the signs of fraud and exploitation, have regular conversations about scam prevention, and report suspected abuse. Common warning signs include sudden changes in banking activity, pressure to act quickly or in secrecy, requests for unusual payments, and attempts to isolate an older person from trusted relatives or advisors.During the 2026 Legislative Session , AARP Maryland successfully advocated for protections against elder financial abuse. The Vulnerable Adult Banking Protection Act empowers bank and credit union personnel to place a hold on suspicious transactions involving older customers when fraud is suspected. Another measure, Criminal Law-Benefits Exploitation, creates penalties for individuals who appropriate someone’s government benefits for their own or someone else’s use.ABOUT AARP MARYLANDAARP Maryland works to empower people to choose how they live as they age, while advocating for policies and programs that strengthen financial security, support caregivers, and protect older adults from abuse and exploitation. Learn more at www.aarp.org/md

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