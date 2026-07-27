The Open Agenda Episode 3

A new episode of The Open Agenda premieres today!

We often talk about what happens behind the scenes in county government and how residents can get involved. In today's episode, we're diving into a topic that always sparks conversation in our community: the development process.

Join hosts Bruce Grove and Beth Malasky as they sit down with Amy Moredock, Director of Queen Anne's County Planning and Zoning, and local business owner and developer Jody Schulz for an informative discussion about how development works from both the public and private perspectives. Whether you've ever wondered how projects move from concept to construction or why the process can take time, this conversation offers valuable insight into the many steps involved.

Watch on the QACTV YouTube channel or listen wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, and more. https://lnk.bio/TheOpenAgenda

New episodes of The Open Agenda premiere every Monday.