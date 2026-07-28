Scott Cooper Explains How to Stay Safe During Summer Fun

Schmidt Kramer Injury Lawyers

Latest Good Day PA! Segment Covers the Dangers of Pools, Boating, and Summer Heat and How to Avoid Injury

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Earlier this month, Schmidt Kramer partner Scott Cooper joined Good Day PA! host Amy Kehm for the latest installment of “Getting the Law Straight with Dial the 8’s!” This time, Cooper discussed the injury and liability risks of popular summer activities, like boating, swimming pools and working in the heat.Cooper said homeowners hosting guests should pay close attention to certain risk factors, such as the area around the pool. Cracked flooring and surfaces that heat up in direct sun can cause slip and fall accidents.Some of the other pool hazards include poorly maintained walkways, lack of warning signs, and broken ladders or steps.Cooper explained that pool owners can be held liable when someone is hurt on their property, but there are steps owners can take to protect themselves.“First, you want to be sure that you've told your homeowners insurance company that you have a pool, because a lot of them require it to cover you if there's an issue. You also want to be sure that you're aware of any dangerous problems,” Cooper said.Many people like to go boating, water skiing or jet skiing on the Susquehanna River during the summer. Cooper notes that operators need to take safety and preparation seriously.“If you have people on either a pontoon boat or a regular boat, you want to make sure that you're safe and you've taken a boating course,” he said.Some of the most common causes of boating accidents include inexperienced or intoxicated operators, speeding or reckless operation, and lack of safety equipment.The heat is also a significant danger in the summer months in central Pennsylvania.“The biggest problems during the summer are mainly with people who work outside. A lot of them can have heat exhaustion, and they can end up fainting,” Cooper said. “You want to make sure you give your employees breaks, because you could be responsible for a work-related injury.”Cooper added that the same responsibility extends to schools and coaches now that football preseason is underway.Schmidt Kramer is a central Pennsylvania law firm representing individuals and families who have been injured due to negligence. The firm handles a wide range of personal injury cases and is committed to helping clients navigate complex legal issues while pursuing fair compensation.The attorneys at the firm have been representing the injured for more than 40 years, recovering more than $100 million in compensation. The firm's office is located at 209 State St, Harrisburg, PA 17101.

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