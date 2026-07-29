4 Cooney & Conway Attorneys Selected for Leadership Roles in the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association

Cooney & Conway

Megan Fahey Monty, Michael Cooney, Bob Cooney and Tom Power Selected for Leadership Roles in ITLA

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cooney & Conway is proud to announce that four of our attorneys were selected for leadership roles in the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association.Megan Fahey Monty was elected to the Executive Committee, Board of Managers and Women’s Caucus Co-Chair.Michael Cooney and partner Bob Cooney were elected to the Board of Managers. Tom Power was elected to the Board of Advocates.Congratulations to all for their continued dedication to advancing the legal profession and advocating for injured individuals across the state of Illinois. Chicago-based Cooney & Conway is located at 191 N Wacker Dr STE 1500, Chicago, IL 60606. The firm has been representing injured individuals for more than 65 years and has secured more than $7 billion in compensation on behalf of its clients.The firm is dedicated to advocating for individuals affected by mesothelioma and other serious injuries across the nation. The attorneys at Cooney & Conway believe that individuals who suffer serious injuries or wrongful death due to the actions of others should be compensated. They should also have experienced and ethical legal representation.

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