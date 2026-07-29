Pfeifer, Morgan & Stesiak Takes Part in US93 Roofsit to Raise Awareness About Child Abuse

Pfeifer, Morgan & Stesiak's South Bend Office

Firm Supports Injury Board Day of Action by Assembling Backpacks with Essentials and Comfort Items

SOUTH BEND, IN, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On June 24th, Pfeifer, Morgan & Stesiak joined Benchmark Services at the US93 Roofsit. This is an annual event with the goal of raising awareness about child abuse. This was part of supporting this year's Injury Board Day of Action, which is focused on helping foster children.The team assembled 12 backpacks filled with essentials and comfort items, including blankets, toiletry kits, socks, activity books, journals, stuffed animals, and handwritten notes. The team also assembled pampering kits for foster parents to show our appreciation for the care and support they provide every day.The firm is grateful to work on making a meaningful difference for children and families in the community. Pfeifer, Morgan & Stesiak is a personal injury law firm located on 53600 N Ironwood Road, South Bend, IN 46635.The attorneys at the firm have more than 170 years of combined experience and have recovered more than $200 million on behalf of their clients. The firm serves injury victims in South Bend, throughout Indiana and in southwestern Michigan.This includes those in the following Indiana cities: Brighton, Bristol, Crumstown, Elkhart, Fort Wayne, Gary, Goshen, Indianapolis, Jamestown, Knox, Kokomo, La Grange, La Porte, Lafayette, Merrillville, Michigan City, New Carlisle, Osceola, Rochester, Valparaiso, Wakarusa, Warsaw, Westfield and Winimac.

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