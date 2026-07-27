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RFQ: Closed Landfill Landslide Stabilization

Buncombe County is seeking Statements of Qualifications from geotechnical engineering firms interested in providing geotechnical borings and landslide stabilization design services for the County’s closed landfill property beside 20 Canoe Lane, North Carolina, 28804.

Apply until Aug. 12, 2026

Download the complete request for qualifications.

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RFQ: Closed Landfill Landslide Stabilization

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