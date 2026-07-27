2026 Creative District Assembly & Nebraska Statewide Arts Conference Registration

The Nebraska Arts Council Creative District Assembly and Statewide Arts Conference are back! This biennial conference will take place this year Wednesday and Thursday, September 2nd & 3rd in Kearney, Nebraska at the Legacy on the Bricks (16 W 21st St., Kearney). Wednesday, Sept 2nd: Sessions focus on growing successful creative districts. Open to certified districts, communities in the certification process, and anyone interested in the program. Thursday, Sept 3rd: Features hands-on creative workshops and sessions on public art; arts, health, and wellness; and arts sustainability. Led by local, regional, and national experts. Say goodbye to boring meeting rooms—sessions take place downtown on “The Bricks”. This outdoor, immersive approach allows ample networking opportunities while witnessing Kearney’s thriving creative economy in action. Click Here to Register

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