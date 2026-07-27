Upcoming Fred Simon Gallery exhibit: “Falling Skies” by Chad Fonfara & Beatriz Rodriguez

Falling Skies brings together a thought-provoking from Beatriz Rodriguez and Chad Fonfara, weaving themes of migration, fragility, and the human search for meaning. Rodriguez’s prints reveal the struggles and resilience of fictional island inhabitants navigating displacement and survival. Fonfara’s Condemnations series transforms the image of fallen bird flocks into a bold examination of fear, belief, and the impulse to explain the unexplainable.

Artist Bios

Chad Fonfara- Coming from an educational background of fine art sculpture with a traditional skills-based underpinning, Chad has at different times in his career devoted his focus to lost-wax bronze casting, iron casting, wood carving, ceramic sculpture, mixed-media kinetic architectural sculpture, site-specific installation, and most recently off-hand glass. Chad’s shift to glass occurred during his eight year, conclusively tenured position as head of the Glass and Sculpture department at the University of Nebraska Kearney. Here, out of responsibility he became adept at the fundamental forms and techniques of glass; and out of fascination, curiosity and drive he began exploring sculptural form in the medium of glass. In 2015 he and his wife, Mari moved to Omaha, NE and set up a studio and hot shop.

Chad Fonfara received his B.F.A. in sculpture from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and his M.F.A. in sculpture from Kansas State University. He has studied glassblowing at Pilchuck Glass School in Stanwood, Washington and The Studio at Corning Museum of Glass in Corning, New York. Chad has also had the good fortune to assist a few masters of glass who are a wealth of glass history and knowledge: Randy Walker, Karen Willenbrink-Johnsen and Jasen Johnsen.

Beatriz Rodriguez: Beatriz Rodriguez is an art professor, teaching printmaking and drawing at Wayne State College. Before coming to WSC, Rodriguez taught at the University of Miami as well as in the Museum of Contemporary Art in Florida. Rodriguez was born in Cuba and at the age of twelve moved to Miami, Florida. She received her BFA degree in Printmaking from Florida International University, graduating with honors and shortly a er went on to receive her MFA from the

University of Miami. While attending the University of Miami, Rodriguez received the Art Printmaking Award for two consecutive years. Her artwork has been widely exhibited in galleries nation-wide, and in museums such as The Yellowstone Art Museum and The Bradbury Art Museum. Her work has been published in Saw Palm: Florida Literature and Art as well as in Voyage Magazine Miami.