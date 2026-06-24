I-80 Sculpture Project Exhibits

The Nebraska Arts Council (NAC), in partnering with multiple Nebraska venues to host statewide exhibits celebrating the 50th anniversary of the I-80 Sculpture Project, originally installed at rest areas along the interstate in 1976 as part of the United States Bicentennial.

Each community where one of the I-80 Bicentennial Sculptures is installed will have an exhibit that features the sculpture in their community. The exhibit will include a 3D-printed models of the sculpture in each community, videos featuring interviews with people close to the project, and historic photos and context of the sculptures as they were created and celebrated across Nebraska. The exhibits will be hosted in Ashland, Seward, York, Grand Island, Kearney, North Platte, and Ogallala.

The goal of this exhibit is to commemorate this milestone in Nebraska’s history, while promoting awareness of the iconic I-80 sculptures, and amplifying public art in communities throughout the state.