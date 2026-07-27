Concept3D Strengthens Security Transparency with New Trust Center

New centralized resource reinforces the company's ongoing commitment to security, transparency, and annual SOC 2 Type II compliance

Security isn't simply a certification we earn each year—it's a continuous investment in the way we build, operate, and support our platform” — Scott Nicholls, VP of Software Engineering at Concept3D

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As higher education institutions face increasingly rigorous cybersecurity expectations and more complex vendor review processes, Concept3D today announced the launch of its Trust Center, a centralized resource designed to make security and compliance information more accessible for current and prospective customers.Designed to reduce the burden of security reviews and vendor assessments, the Trust Center provides a single destination where colleges and universities can access key security resources, including Concept3D's Privacy Policy, HECVAT documentation, and requests for its SOC 2 Type II report and other compliance materials. By making these resources readily available, Concept3D helps institutions streamline security questionnaires, accelerate procurement reviews, and make informed technology decisions with greater confidence.The launch reflects Concept3D's long-term investment in maintaining a mature security program and providing customers with the transparency they expect from a trusted technology partner. As part of that commitment, Concept3D continues to successfully maintain annual SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations, also known as SSAE 18."Security isn't simply a certification we earn each year—it's a continuous investment in the way we build, operate, and support our platform," said Scott Nicholls, VP of Software Engineering at Concept3D. "The launch of our Trust Center reflects that philosophy by giving institutions easier access to the information they need while demonstrating our commitment to transparency, accountability, and protecting customer data."SOC 2 Type II audits provide independent verification that an organization maintains effective controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy over time. By maintaining annual SOC 2 Type II compliance, Concept3D demonstrates its commitment to operational excellence and secure software development practices across its suite of solutions, including interactive maps, virtual tours, centralized event calendars, and room reservation software.Concept3D's SOC 2 Type II audit was completed by Prescient Assurance with the support of Secureframe, a leading compliance automation platform. Secureframe helps drive Concept3D's continuous compliance strategy through ongoing monitoring, tracking, and remediation support."Security has become an essential part of every technology partnership in higher education," said Gordon Boyes, CEO of Concept3D. "Institutions need partners that not only maintain strong security practices but also make it easy to understand and validate them. Our Trust Center, combined with our ongoing annual SOC 2 Type II compliance, reflects our commitment to earning that trust every day through transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement."Institutions can explore Concept3D's Trust Center and learn more about the company's security and compliance program at https://trust.concept3d.com/ Founded in 2006, Concept3D is the trusted institutional partner for creating immersive, accessible digital experiences across the student lifecycle. Through a connected suite of solutions—including interactive maps, virtual tours, centralized event calendars, and room reservations—we help colleges and universities attract, engage, and retain students with a digital-first approach to recruitment, navigation, and community building.Secureframe empowers businesses to build trust with customers by automating information security and compliance. Thousands of fast-growing businesses such as AngelList, Ramp, Remote, and Coda, trust Secureframe to simplify and expedite their compliance journey for global security and privacy standards such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, and more. Backed by top-tier investors and corporations such as Google, Kleiner Perkins, and Accomplice Ventures, the company is amongst the Forbes list of Top 100 Startup Employers for 2023.

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