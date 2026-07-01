Concept3D Introduces Bulk Editing to Streamline Interactive Campus Map Management

New Bulk Editing capabilities help colleges and universities update campus location information in minutes.

Interactive campus maps have become an essential part of the student and visitor experience, but maintaining them should not be a full-time job.” — Jill Bobrick, Head of Product at Concept3D

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concept3D, the leading provider of interactive campus maps and digital campus experiences for higher education, today announced new Bulk Editing capabilities within its Location Manager, making it significantly faster for colleges and universities to update and maintain the location information behind their interactive campus maps.The Location Manager already provides Concept3D partners with a centralized workspace for managing map locations. With the addition of Bulk Editing, administrators can now update location information across multiple map locations simultaneously, rather than editing each location individually. The new capability supports bulk updates to location content, including names, categories, visibility, keywords, labels, floor levels, pop-ups, icon settings, and styling.Keeping the information within an interactive campus map up to date is an ongoing operational challenge for higher education institutions. Buildings open, departments relocate, construction projects reroute foot traffic, events reshape campus activity, and seasonal services change throughout the academic year. For institutions managing hundreds or thousands of map locations, maintaining accurate location information can require significant manual effort.Bulk Editing helps institutions keep pace with those changes by enabling administrators to filter, select, edit, preview, and publish updates through the existing CMS workflow. What previously took an afternoon of repetitive updates can now be completed in minutes, giving lean web, marketing, admissions, and communications teams more time to focus on supporting their campus communities."Interactive campus maps have become an essential part of the student and visitor experience, but maintaining them should not be a full-time job," said Jill Bobrick, Head of Product at Concept3D. "Our goal is to help institutions spend less time managing content and more time serving their campus communities. By adding Bulk Editing to Location Manager, we are giving administrators a faster, more intuitive way to keep campus information accurate while creating exceptional digital experiences for students, families, faculty, staff, and visitors."Unlike traditional mapping solutions that focus primarily on displaying locations, Concept3D continues to invest in helping institutions efficiently manage and maintain the information behind every interactive campus map. Bulk Editing is especially valuable during student orientation, move in, commencement, campus construction projects, emergency notifications, and the start of each academic term when large numbers of content updates are often required.The enhancement also makes it easier for institutions to maintain accurate accessibility information across campus. As accessible entrances, parking locations, elevators, pedestrian routes, and campus services change throughout the year, administrators can quickly publish updates that help ensure students and visitors have access to reliable navigation resources and a more inclusive campus experience.By reducing the administrative effort required to maintain location information, institutions can respond more quickly to change, improve the accuracy of campus information, and provide prospective students, current students, families, faculty, staff, alumni, and visitors with greater confidence in the digital resources they rely on every day.Interactive campus maps are no longer static directories. They are dynamic digital resources that help students, families, faculty, staff, and visitors navigate campus with confidence while supporting recruitment, engagement, accessibility, and community building.More than 700 colleges and universities trust Concept3D's Interactive Maps platform to power accessible, engaging digital campus experiences. The addition of Bulk Editing to Location Manager reflects Concept3D's continued investment in helping higher education institutions manage campus information more efficiently while delivering the accurate, accessible, and reliable digital experiences today's campus communities expect. Bulk Editing in Location Manager is now available for all Concept3D Interactive Maps partners.Founded in 2006, Concept3D is the trusted institutional partner for creating immersive, accessible digital experiences across the student lifecycle. Through a connected suite of solutions including interactive mapping, virtual tours, centralized event calendars, and room reservations, Concept3D helps colleges and universities attract, engage, and retain students with a digital-first approach to recruitment, campus navigation, and community building. Today, more than 700 institutions rely on Concept3D to power engaging, accessible digital campus experiences.For more information, visit www.concept3d.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.