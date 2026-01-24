Concept3D Announces WCAG 2.1 AA Compliance Across Interactive Maps, 360 Tours, and Localist Events

Leading higher education engagement platforms now meet federal digital accessibility standards, supporting public institutions ahead of DOJ enforcement deadline

Accessibility has never been a bolt-on for Concept3D. It’s foundational to how we design, build, and test our products” — Jill Bobrick, Head of Product at Concept3D

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concept3D, the leading provider of interactive campus experiences and engagement solutions for higher education, today announced that its Interactive Maps, 360 Tours, and Localist Event Calendar products are now WCAG 2.1 Level AA compliant, marking a major milestone in the company’s long-standing commitment to digital accessibility.This achievement positions Concept3D’s core products among the most accessible solutions in their respective categories, helping public colleges and universities meet increasingly stringent federal requirements under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).In 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice finalized new Title II ADA regulations requiring state and local government entities, including public higher education institutions, to ensure that digital content and services are accessible under WCAG 2.1 AA standards. Compliance deadlines begin as early as April 2026, significantly increasing urgency for institutions to evaluate the accessibility of their digital vendors.“Accessibility has never been a bolt-on for Concept3D. It’s foundational to how we design, build, and test our products,” said Jill Bobrick, Head of Product at Concept3D. “Reaching WCAG 2.1 AA compliance across our Maps, Tours, and Events platforms reflects years of thoughtful development, rigorous testing, and close collaboration across teams. Just as importantly, it reflects our belief that accessibility is an ongoing practice, not a one-time checkbox.”Concept3D’s Maps and 360 Tours products are already aligned with WCAG 2.2, with Localist Events on track to reach WCAG 2.2 in upcoming releases. Updated Voluntary Product Accessibility Templates (VPATs) will be available to institutions to support procurement and compliance documentation.Accessibility as an Ongoing Commitment:- Concept3D emphasizes that while WCAG compliance represents a significant achievement, accessibility is an ongoing commitment:- Accessibility is embedded into the product development lifecycle and tested with every release- The team actively monitors, evaluates, and addresses accessibility issues as they are identified- Concept3D differentiates between technical compliance and real-world usability — and continues to improve both- Feedback from clients and users is addressed quickly and transparentlyFounded in 2006, Concept3D is the trusted institutional partner for creating immersive, accessible digital experiences across the student lifecycle. Through a connected suite of solutions—including interactive maps, virtual tours, centralized event calendars, and room reservations—Concept3D helps colleges and universities attract, engage, and retain students with a digital-first approach to recruitment, navigation, and community building.

