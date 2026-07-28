Doc2Doc Lending Partners With the American Osteopathic Association to Support Future Osteopathic Physicians

Physician-founded lender joins forces with the American Osteopathic Association to offer financial resources for DO students, residents, fellows, and physicians

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doc2Doc Lending , a physician-founded fintech company dedicated to serving healthcare providers, today announced a new partnership with the American Osteopathic Association (AOA) , the professional home for more than 207,000 osteopathic physicians and medical students nationwide.Through this partnership, Doc2Doc Lending will provide financial education resources and access to physician-focused lending solutions for members of the AOA community, including medical students, residents, fellows, and practicing physicians. Together, the organizations aim to support osteopathic medical students, residents, fellows, and practicing physicians as they navigate critical financial milestones throughout their careers.The AOA advances the distinctive philosophy and practice of osteopathic medicine while providing advocacy, education, professional development, and career resources for osteopathic physicians and medical students. Through this collaboration, Doc2Doc Lending expands its commitment to helping healthcare professionals access personal loans tailored to the unique realities of medical training and practice.“At Doc2Doc Lending, we're committed to supporting doctors at every stage of their journey. We're proud to partner with an organization that shares our mission of empowering providers with the resources they need to thrive both professionally and personally. Together, we'll help more osteopathic physicians access transparent financial solutions designed specifically for their unique path.— Rachel Allen, Head of Partnerships, Doc2Doc Lending“Our members deserve support that extends beyond clinical practice. This partnership connects osteopathic physicians with trusted financial education and physician-focused solutions to help them build a stronger foundation for long-term success. It is a prime example of our determination to build a relevant suite of resources for our osteopathic community that will meet the needs of DO’s at all stages of their careers.— Norman E. Vinn, DO, MBA, Chair of AOIA BoardDoc2Doc Lending provides personal loans of up to $100,000, specifically designed for healthcare providers. Founded by physicians who understand the financial challenges of medical training and practice, the company offers a streamlined digital lending experience with fixed-rate loans tailored for the healthcare community. Eligible borrowers include matched fourth-year medical students, residents, fellows, attending physicians, and qualified visa holders.Known for its physician-first approach, Doc2Doc Lending maintains an exceptional 4.9-star Trustpilot rating and provides personalized support throughout the borrowing process via phone, text, chat, and email.About Doc2Doc LendingFounded in 2017, Doc2Doc Lending is a physician-founded financial platform built to address the unique financial realities of healthcare professionals. By combining healthcare-specific underwriting with a streamlined, member-focused experience, Doc2Doc delivers personalized lending solutions that empower providers across the full spectrum of care. To learn more, visit www.doc2doclending.com Doc2Doc Lending products are made available by DR Bank, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply. DR Bank may sell, assign, or transfer ownership of your loan to another party after the loan funds. The borrower will receive notification if and when any such sale, assignment, or transfer occurs.About the American Osteopathic Association (AOA)The American Osteopathic Association (AOA) serves as the professional home for more than 207,000 osteopathic physicians and medical students. The AOA advances the distinctive philosophy and practice of osteopathic medicine through advocacy, education, board certification, leadership development, and resources that support physicians and improve patient care nationwide.

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