Doc2Doc Lending Partners with SGU Alumni Association to Expand Financial Access for Medical and Veterinary Professionals

Partnership brings tailored lending solutions to SGU’s 28,000+ alumni while supporting free healthcare in Grenada through the Physicians’ Humanitarian Network

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doc2Doc Lending , the leading financial services platform purpose-built for physicians and medical professionals, today announced a landmark partnership with the St. George’s University School of Medicine (SGU) Alumni Association . The collaboration will provide SGU’s more than 28,000 alumni, including medical doctors and veterinarians, with access to specialized personal loans designed to meet the unique financial needs of healthcare providers.A portion of proceeds from each loan issued through the program will contribute to the Physicians' Humanitarian Network (PHuN) , which sends SGU-trained specialists back to Grenada to deliver free medical care in underserved communities.“We’ve been proud to serve the SGU community for years, and this partnership formalizes our commitment to these outstanding professionals. What makes this especially meaningful is the humanitarian dimension; every loan helps fund free specialist care for the people of Grenada. That’s a mission we’re honored to support.”— Rachel Allen, Head of Partnerships, Doc2Doc LendingSGU is one of the largest sources of physicians entering the U.S. healthcare system. The Alumni Association’s network spans graduates at every career stage, from fourth-year students preparing to enter residency, to practicing physicians and veterinarians. Doc2Doc’s personal loans are tailored to each stage, recognizing that financial needs evolve throughout a medical career.The initiative also establishes a scalable model for future collaborations between Doc2Doc and other medical school alumni networks, with plans to expand similar partnerships to additional institutions.About Doc2Doc LendingFounded in 2017, Doc2Doc Lending is a physician-founded financial platform built to address the unique financial realities of healthcare professionals. By combining healthcare-specific underwriting with a streamlined, member-focused experience, Doc2Doc delivers personalized lending solutions that empower providers across the full spectrum of care. To learn more, visit www.doc2doclending.com Doc2Doc Lending products are made available by DR Bank, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply. DR Bank may sell, assign, or transfer ownership of your loan to another party after the loan funds. The borrower will receive notification if and when any such sale, assignment, or transfer occurs.About St. George’s University Alumni AssociationThe St. George’s University Alumni Association represents more than 28,000 graduates of St. George’s University’s School of Medicine and School of Veterinary Medicine. The Association supports alumni throughout their careers and administers the Physicians’ Humanitarian Fund, which brings specialist physicians back to Grenada to provide free healthcare to local communities. To learn more, visit sgu.edu/alumni.

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