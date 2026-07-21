Doc2Doc Lending Welcomes Certified Nurse Midwife Jazmin Townes as Operations Specialist

Strategic hire reinforces Doc2Doc's investment in serving the growing community of nurses and advanced practice providers.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doc2Doc Lending , the fintech company dedicated exclusively to healthcare providers, today announced the addition of Jazmin Townes, MSN, CNM, APRN, as Operations Specialist. Her appointment underscores Doc2Doc's continued investment in delivering a best-in-class lending experience for its rapidly growing community of nurses and advanced practice providers (APPs) As a Certified Nurse Midwife with more than a decade of experience, Townes has dedicated her career to supporting patients through life's most significant moments with compassion, advocacy, and personalized care. In her new role, she brings that same healthcare-first perspective to Doc2Doc's operations, strengthening the customer experience and helping healthcare providers navigate their financial journeys with the same confidence they bring to patient care.Townes joins at a moment when nurses and APPs are one of Doc2Doc's fastest-growing borrower segments, and increasingly vocal about their experience.One recent Trustpilot review from a registered nurse (abridged for length) put it simply:“It's my first time getting a personal loan being a nurse myself, and everything was super easy. The process was very smooth, and the communication was very thorough from start to finish.”As Doc2Doc's nurse and APP borrower base continues to grow, the company has prioritized bringing in team members who understand that experience firsthand, a priority reflected in Townes' new role.“Jazmin's addition is about much more than growing our team, it's about bringing the perspective of the providers we serve directly into our organization. As more nurses and advanced practice providers turn to Doc2Doc, her clinical expertise will help us build an experience that feels personal, trusted, and tailored to their needs.” Dr. Zwade J. Marshall , MD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Doc2Doc LendingFor Townes, the transition reflects a broader belief that the skills built in clinical care, active listening, patience, advocacy, translate directly into how providers deserve to be treated as borrowers.“Throughout my career, I've been committed to helping people through meaningful moments in their lives. Financial wellness is part of that journey. I'm excited to help my colleagues access financial resources with confidence, and to bring the empathy and transparency our field is built on into this new part of my career.”— Jazmin Townes, Operations Specialist, Doc2Doc LendingThe move comes as Doc2Doc continues to expand its platform for nurses and APPs, with enhancements designed to make borrowing faster, more transparent, and easier to manage from application through repayment.About Doc2Doc LendingFounded in 2017, Doc2Doc Lending is a physician-founded financial platform built to address the unique financial realities of healthcare providers. By combining healthcare-specific underwriting with a streamlined, member-focused experience, Doc2Doc delivers personalized lending solutions that empower providers across the full spectrum of care. To learn more, visit www.doc2doclending.com Doc2Doc Lending products are made available by DR Bank, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply. DR Bank may sell, assign, or transfer ownership of your loan to another party after the loan funds. The borrower will receive notification if and when any such sale, assignment, or transfer occurs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.