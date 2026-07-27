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Voter Registration Deadline

Use this form to register to vote, update your registration, and sign up for text messages.
You will need a current Washington State driver's license, permit or ID card. If you do not have a Washington driver license, permit, or ID, you may use the last four digits of your Social Security number to register. If you do not have any of these, you may still register by mail or in person.

If you knowingly provide false information on this voter registration form or knowingly make a false declaration about your qualifications for voter registration you will have committed a class C felony that is punishable by imprisonment for up to five years, a fine of up to ten thousand dollars, or both.

     

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Voter Registration Deadline

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