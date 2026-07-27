Robbins Brothers to Host 'Perfect Pairings' Event Featuring Verragio

A curated afternoon of wine, cheese, tarot readings, and fine jewelry celebrating the art of connection and finding the perfect match

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robbins Brothers Fine Jewelers is inviting the community to one of Pasadena’s most anticipated summer events: Perfect Pairings. Celebrating the art of finding the perfect match, the lively afternoon will feature curated wines, artisanal bites, tarot readings, timeless Verragio jewelry, and meaningful connections in an unforgettable luxury retail experience.The event will take place on Saturday, August 8th, from 1pm-5pm at the beautiful prototype showroom located at 587 E. Colorado Blvd. Guests will receive complimentary 2 ct. tw. lab-grown diamonds with a qualifying purchase, as well as 20% off lab-grown diamonds and 10% off Robbins Brothers select natural diamonds. Additional exclusive offers and surprises will be available throughout the special trunk show taking place August 7th-9th.One of Robbins Brothers’ most exciting events this year, Perfect Pairings invites guests to sip, discover, and celebrate the perfect match through exceptional hospitality, engaging conversation, personal style, and luxury jewelry in the brand’s chic, European-inspired showroom. The event is produced by Lindsay Luv Creative with photography by Rony Alwin.Guests will enjoy an elevated culinary experience with Bloom Boards featuring imported cheeses and charcuterie, live piano music by Michael Bolger, and a curated three-wine tasting flight presented by SoCal Mobile Bartenders. Following the tasting, guests will receive a complimentary glass of their favorite selection.To make the celebration even more memorable, Tarot Reader Tinsley Hammond will offer personalized mini readings focused on personality, style, gemstone pairings, and relationship dynamics. Robbins Brothers jewelry stylists will then help guests discover pieces inspired by their unique style profiles and reading insights.Since its grand opening last year, Robbins Brothers’ prototype showroom has reimagined the luxury jewelry shopping experience in Pasadena’s historic Beaux-Arts district. The showroom has quickly become a sought-after destination for thoughtfully curated events and elevated client experiences. It was also recently recognized in Pasadena Magazine’s BEST OF PASADENA issue.Specializing in both lab-grown and natural diamonds, bespoke designer jewelry, luxury timepieces, and heirloom restoration, Robbins Brothers Fine Jewelers is known for its uncompromising quality and personalized service. By blending timeless expertise with a modern shopping experience, the brand continues to help clients celebrate the everyday moments, as well as life’s most meaningful milestones.Stay Connected with Robbins Brothers: https://www.robbinsbrothers.com/pasadena and follow them on Instagram @robbinsbrothers and TikTok @robbinsbrothersjewelersMedia Only| Photo credit courtesy of Robbins Brothers Fine JewelersMedia Contacts:Kasey@marquepublicrelations.comJen@marquepublicrelations.com###

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