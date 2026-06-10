MARQUE PR LAUNCHES MARQUE KONNECT CONNECTING BRANDS, CELEBRITIES, AND INFLUENCERS THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS

Marque Konnect a division of Marque PR

The New Division Focuses on Revenue-Driving Collaborations Between Businesses, Celebrity Talent, and Corporate Brands

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marque PR has announced the launch of MARQUE KONNECT, a new strategic partnerships division designed to create high-impact collaborations between businesses, celebrity talent, influencers, and brands.Building on Marque PR’s established relationships across the entertainment, lifestyle, and creator industries, MARQUE KONNECT will serve as a trusted connector, helping businesses secure partnerships that increase visibility, expand audiences, and generate measurable revenue opportunities.Founded in 2020 by publicist Kasey Kitchen , Marque PR is recognized for its work in entertainment and lifestyle publicity, representing celebrity talent, authors, experts, musicians, influencers, brands, independent films, and philanthropic organizations. The agency also specializes in talent booking and strategic media placement.MARQUE KONNECT expands upon those services by focusing specifically on partnership development, including celebrity endorsements, influencer collaborations, brand-to-brand alliances, co-branded campaigns, event partnerships, and other strategic initiatives designed to drive business growth.While the division welcomes organizations of all sizes, its primary focus is supporting small and mid-sized businesses seeking innovative ways to compete and grow in today’s evolving marketplace.“The way brands achieve visibility is changing,” said Kasey Kitchen, Founder of Marque PR and MARQUE KONNECT. “Businesses today need more than traditional publicity—they need meaningful partnerships that create authentic engagement and measurable results. Through MARQUE KONNECT, we’re bringing together brands, celebrities, influencers, and corporate partners in ways that drive awareness, revenue, and long-term value for everyone involved.”By leveraging its unique position at the intersection of entertainment, media, and business, MARQUE KONNECT aims to provide clients with access to partnership opportunities that may otherwise be difficult to secure, helping them accelerate growth and stand out in competitive industries.Stay Connected with MARQUE PR and MARQUE KONNECT by visiting www.marquepublicrelations.com and follow on IG @marquepr and @marquekonnectMedia Contacts:Jen@marquepublicrelations.comKasey@marquepublicrelations.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.