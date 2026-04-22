Robbins Brothers Partner’s with 4th Trimester for a Meaningful Mother’s Day Soiree

Robbins Brothers Pasadena Prototype Flagship Showroom

An afternoon of music, champagne, flowers, and community giveback – all in the spirit of motherhood

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robbins Brothers Fine Jewelers is inviting the community to celebrate Mother’s Day through an afternoon of beauty, connection, and purpose—where meaningful gifting meets giving back. On Saturday, May 2nd, from 1-5 PM PT, the Pasadena prototype showroom (located at 587 E. Colorado Blvd.) will host its elegant Baubles, Bubbles, and Blooms soiree, honoring all moms and every stage of motherhood.Open to the public, and just off the heels of its successful grand opening event last winter, guests will be invited to enjoy 20% off of sales storewide (some exclusions apply) as well as a beautiful immersive in-store experience complete with live music from Acclaimed musician (and mom) Ella Vos, who will perform live on the showroom’s grand piano, a stunning floral cart offering curated complimentary bouquets of luxe blooms, as well as a Bubbly Bar featuring sparkling refreshments and champagne adorned with edible flowers. There will also be a live art event where local artist Ashley Urban will hand-paint bespoke Mother’s Day cards and customize jewelry boxes for purchases made during the in-store celebration. The event is produced by Lindsay Luv Creative, known for creating immersive, high-impact brand experiences.To tie in the spirit of giving back, and as part of the brand’s commitment to highlighting impactful organizations within the community, Robbins Brothers will donate 10% of all store proceeds from the event to 4th Trimester , a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to changing how new mothers and birthing people experience the postpartum period. 4th Trimester supports mothers and families by providing essential resources, education, and community care during the critical transition into early parenthood.“Motherhood deserves to be honored in all its forms—especially in the moments that often go unseen. Supporting mothers, fostering meaningful connection, and aligning with those who share our commitment to making a difference is a reflection of our dedication to be a true partner in the community." – Kris Land, Vice President of Marketing for Robbins Brothers.In addition to all of the festivities, Robbins Brothers will showcase a carefully curated assortment of Mother’s Day gifting selections, highlighting standout pieces designed to celebrate every kind of mom—alongside their broader offering of stunning fine jewelry, timeless timepieces, and elevated accessories.Specializing in both lab-grown and natural diamonds, bespoke designer jewelry, watches, and the restoration of precious heirlooms, Robbins Brothers Fine Jewelers is known for its uncompromising quality and customer care. With a deep understanding of today’s modern shopper and a commitment to fostering lasting relationships, the brand continues to be a trusted destination for not only the everyday moments, but for life’s biggest milestones.Stay Connected with Robbins Brothers: https://www.robbinsbrothers.com/pasadena and follow them on Instagram @robbinsbrothers and TikTok @robbinsbrothersjewelersStore ImagesMedia Contacts:Kasey@marquepublicrelations.comJen@marquepublicrelations.com###

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