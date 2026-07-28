Global Logistics Leader Rohde & Liesenfeld Selects StorageChain AI Platform

StorageChain + Rohde & Liesenfeld

Global logistics provider adopts StorageChain's Permission-Aware AI to help employees find anything, anywhere, instantly across enterprise clouds.

Organizations don't have a document problem - they have a knowledge access problem. StorageChain helps them find anything, anywhere, instantly.” — Chris Dominguez

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- StorageChain LLC, developer of the Cross-Cloud AI Intelligence Platform , today announced that Rohde & Liesenfeld (ROLI Projects) has selected StorageChain's AI Intelligence platform to modernize enterprise document search across its global logistics operations while establishing a strategic partnership to explore broader AI-driven innovation throughout the logistics industry.As artificial intelligence rapidly becomes central to enterprise operations, organizations face a growing challenge: valuable business knowledge is scattered across Microsoft, Google Cloud, Amazon S3, Dropbox and countless other repositories, leaving employees to spend valuable time searching for information instead of acting on it. StorageChain addresses this challenge through its Permission-Aware AI ™ platform, enabling organizations to find anything, anywhere, instantly while ensuring every search result respects the security permissions already established within each connected system.For global logistics providers, where every shipment, engineering drawing, customs declaration, bill of lading, commercial invoice, contract and project record can directly impact customer service and operational execution, rapid access to information is mission-critical. With operations spanning North America, Europe, Asia and other international markets, Rohde & Liesenfeld manages highly complex logistics projects where speed, accuracy and collaboration are essential to success.By deploying StorageChain's AI Intelligence platform, Rohde & Liesenfeld's employees can search across multiple cloud repositories using natural-language questions instead of manually navigating folders, shared drives and disconnected enterprise systems. Leveraging advanced vector and semantic AI, the platform understands the meaning and context behind every query, allowing users to locate critical information in seconds - even when they don't know the exact filename, keyword or storage location.Unlike traditional enterprise search solutions, StorageChain overlays existing cloud environments without requiring organizations to migrate or duplicate their data. Its Permission-Aware AI™ architecture ensures every employee sees only the information they are authorized to access, preserving existing governance, compliance and security policies while delivering a unified AI search experience across the enterprise. The result is faster decision-making, improved productivity and greater confidence in deploying AI at enterprise scale."This partnership represents exactly why we built StorageChain," said Chris Dominguez, Chief Executive Officer of StorageChain. "Organizations don't have a document problem -they have a knowledge access problem. Every day, employees lose valuable time searching across disconnected cloud platforms for information they know exists but simply can't find. Our Permission-Aware AI allows organizations to find anything, anywhere, instantly while honoring the security permissions they've already established. Rohde & Liesenfeld immediately recognized the opportunity to empower their teams with enterprise AI that is intelligent, secure and remarkably easy to deploy."Michael Rasmussen, Managing Partner of Rohde & Liesenfeld (USA), added, "Our teams manage thousands of mission-critical documents throughout the lifecycle of complex international logistics projects. Every minute spent searching for information is time that could be spent serving customers and executing projects. StorageChain's AI Intelligence platform gives our employees the ability to locate critical documents in seconds through an intuitive AI-powered experience while maintaining the security and governance standards our customers expect. We believe this partnership positions us to operate more efficiently today while creating exciting opportunities to leverage AI even further across our global business."The partnership also establishes a foundation for the companies to collaborate on future AI initiatives designed specifically for project logistics, freight forwarding and global supply chain operations, helping organizations unlock greater value from the vast enterprise knowledge they already possess.Today's announcement marks another milestone in StorageChain's growing enterprise momentum as organizations across financial services, logistics and other industries increasingly adopt AI solutions that deliver measurable business value without disrupting existing infrastructure. By providing a secure, Permission-Aware AI layer above Microsoft, Google Cloud, Amazon S3, Dropbox, and additional enterprise repositories, StorageChain is redefining how organizations discover, access and leverage enterprise knowledge in the age of artificial intelligence.About StorageChainStorageChain delivers the Cross-Cloud AI Intelligence Platform that enables organizations to securely search and interact with enterprise knowledge across multiple cloud environments through a single intelligent interface. Combining vector and semantic AI with its Permission-Aware AI™ architecture, StorageChain helps enterprises find anything, anywhere, instantly without moving or duplicating their data.Find Anything. Anywhere. Instantly.AI Above the Clouds.For more information, visit www.StorageChain.io Media Contact: info@storagechain.io

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