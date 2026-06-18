StorageChain Now Available on AWS Marketplace-Accelerating Enterprise Adoption Through a Trusted AWS Procurement Channel

StorageChain AWS Marketplace

Organizations can purchase StorageChain through their existing AWS account, accelerating procurement and deployment through a trusted AWS Marketplace channel.

AWS Marketplace provides customers with confidence, credibility, and a streamlined path to deploy StorageChain through a trusted procurement channel.” — Chris Dominguez

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- StorageChain today announced that its AI Intelligence Platform is now available on AWS Marketplace , a significant milestone that enables organizations to purchase and deploy StorageChain through one of the world's most trusted cloud technology procurement platforms.The AWS Marketplace listing provides customers with a streamlined path to evaluate, purchase, and deploy StorageChain while leveraging existing AWS relationships, procurement processes, and cloud commitments. Organizations can now purchase StorageChain directly through their existing AWS account, simplifying billing, accelerating deployment timelines, and reducing the friction often associated with onboarding emerging technology vendors.For many enterprises, introducing a new software provider can involve months of security reviews, procurement approvals, vendor onboarding procedures, and contract negotiations. AWS Marketplace helps streamline that process by providing customers with access to solutions that have already completed AWS Marketplace requirements and review processes."This is an important milestone for StorageChain," said Chris Dominguez, Chief Executive Officer of StorageChain. "AWS Marketplace gives organizations a trusted and familiar procurement channel through which they can confidently engage with StorageChain. Customers can leverage existing AWS relationships, existing AWS budgets, and existing AWS procurement processes while dramatically simplifying the purchasing experience."The AWS Marketplace listing further enhances StorageChain's ability to serve enterprises, public sector organizations, and managed service providers seeking to accelerate AI adoption without the delays often associated with introducing new vendors into large organizations."Our availability on AWS Marketplace is about much more than convenience," Dominguez continued. "It provides customers with confidence as organizations know AWS Marketplace is a trusted ecosystem. Being available through this platform helps streamline vendor onboarding, accelerate deployment, and make it easier for organizations to begin realizing value from our technology."StorageChain's AI Intelligence Platform enables organizations to securely search, discover, and interact with information across multiple cloud and enterprise environments through a single interface. The platform's Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) architecture allows customers to leverage AI across existing data environments without requiring costly migrations or disruptive infrastructure changes.The company's availability on AWS Marketplace, as an AWS Partner, reinforces StorageChain's commitment to delivering enterprise-ready solutions through trusted channels while simplifying procurement and accelerating customer adoption.StorageChain is available now through AWS Marketplace:About StorageChainStorageChain is a cloud-neutral AI intelligence platform that enables organizations to securely search, discover, and interact with enterprise data across multiple cloud environments through a single AI-powered interface. Through its Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) architecture, StorageChain helps organizations unlock the value of their information while maintaining complete control over where their data resides.AI Above the Clouds. Predictable Pricing. No Vendor Lock-In.For more information, visit www.StorageChain.io Media Contact: info@storagechain.io

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