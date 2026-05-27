StorageChain Unveils Cross-Cloud AI Intelligence Layer Built for the Next Era of Agentic AI

StorageChain Cross-Cloud AI Intelligence Infrastructure

Platform enables secure AI orchestration and semantic enterprise intelligence across fragmented cloud environments.

Enterprise AI systems are only as powerful as the intelligence infrastructure supporting them, and fragmented data remains one of the biggest barriers to autonomous AI adoption.” — Chris Dominguez

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOS ANGELES, CA - StorageChain today announced an expanded strategic focus on enterprise AI infrastructure designed to support next-generation autonomous and agentic AI workflows through the continued advancement of its AI Intelligence Layer As enterprises accelerate adoption of Generative AI and emerging autonomous AI technologies, organizations increasingly face a critical challenge: valuable business knowledge remains fragmented across disconnected cloud platforms, file repositories, enterprise applications, and legacy storage environments. StorageChain’s AI Intelligence Layer is designed to address this challenge by creating a unified, permission-aware semantic intelligence fabric capable of securely connecting enterprise data environments without requiring organizations to migrate or duplicate their data.The platform integrates with environments including Microsoft Azure, OneDrive, Teams, SharePoint, Amazon S3, Dropbox, and StorageChain’s decentralized storage network, among others, enabling organizations to AI-enable existing infrastructure while maintaining flexibility, interoperability, and control across multiple cloud environments. The product is turnkey - no developers or tokens are needed and is offered at a fraction of the cost of big tech AI implementations.Unlike traditional AI search tools or standalone vector databases, StorageChain is positioning its platform as foundational enterprise intelligence infrastructure designed to support future AI orchestration, contextual enterprise retrieval, semantic memory, and autonomous workflow enablement across fragmented enterprise environments.“Agentic AI represents the next major evolution of enterprise computing, but autonomous AI systems are only as effective as the intelligence infrastructure supporting them,” said Chris Dominguez, CEO of StorageChain. “Today, enterprise knowledge is scattered across disconnected environments, creating major barriers for AI systems attempting to retrieve context, reason intelligently, and interact securely with business information. StorageChain has built a cross-cloud AI intelligence layer designed to unify fragmented enterprise data into a secure semantic intelligence environment capable of supporting next-generation AI orchestration and autonomous workflows.”StorageChain believes enterprises increasingly want advanced AI capabilities without surrendering control of their infrastructure to centralized hyperscaler ecosystems. The company’s vendor-neutral architecture combines semantic intelligence, vector-based retrieval, AI orchestration, Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC), and decentralized Web3 infrastructure to create scalable enterprise AI intelligence infrastructure without centralized dependency or vendor lock-in.The company’s architecture also emphasizes infrastructure efficiency by leveraging GPU-based AI indexing combined with scalable low-cost CPU-driven semantic retrieval, enabling enterprises to deploy advanced AI intelligence capabilities at a fraction of the infrastructure cost associated with traditional hyperscale AI platforms.“Most enterprises are not looking for another isolated AI chatbot,” Dominguez added. “They are looking for a secure intelligence layer capable of enabling AI interaction across all of their existing systems efficiently and at scale. We believe the future of enterprise AI will be driven by interoperable intelligence infrastructure capable of orchestrating knowledge across distributed environments while dramatically reducing AI deployment costs.”About StorageChainStorageChain is a cross-cloud enterprise AI intelligence platform that enables organizations to securely search, analyze, and activate data where it already resides across fragmented cloud and storage environments. Combining semantic intelligence, vector-based retrieval, AI orchestration, Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC), and decentralized Web3 infrastructure, StorageChain transforms disconnected enterprise data into unified, permission-aware intelligence infrastructure designed to support next-generation autonomous and agentic AI workflows - without vendor lock-in or centralized dependency.For more information, visit www.storagechain.io Media: info@storagechain.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.