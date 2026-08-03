Dynamat Earns "Trusted by RFK Racing" Designation

Dynamat Trusted by RFK Racing Josh Sisco and Scott Monnin discuss equipment in the RFK parts area. Josh Sisco and the RFK team walk out the #17 car.

Dynamat Brand Products’ Premium Vibration Damping, Adhesion and Structural Bonding Solution Becomes a Race-Day Essential for the RFK Racing Team

HAMILTON, OH, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dynamat , the industry leader in premium sound deadening materials and thermo-acoustic insulation, today announced it has earned the official " Trusted by RFK Racing " designation following the adoption of the Dynamat Brand as a core component of RFK Racing 's crash repair kits used on race day.RFK Racing, one of the most storied and competitive NASCAR race teams, selected Dynamat for its unmatched performance under extreme conditions — the same conditions that define every lap at the highest levels of motorsport. When seconds matter and a car needs to return to the track fast, RFK Racing's crew relies on Dynamat to get the job done right."Being trusted by a team that competes at the pinnacle of the sport is the ultimate real-world validation," said Scott Monnin, Owner and President at Dynamat. "RFK Racing demands products that perform without compromise. The fact that Dynamat is in their crash repair kit — on race day — speaks for itself."Built for the Demands of MotorsportDynamat is engineered to deliver exceptional adhesion, vibration damping, and structural integrity in high-heat, high-stress environments. Its inclusion in RFK Racing's race-day repair protocol reflects the product's ability to meet the rigorous standards of professional motorsport, where failure is not an option.Key performance attributes that earned RFK Racing's trust include:• Fast-bonding formulation — critical for rapid pit-lane repairs under race-day time pressure• Structural integrity — maintains bond strength under vibration, impact, and mechanical stress• Extreme temperature resistance — performs reliably in the intense thermal environment of a race car• Proven in competition — validated at motorsport’s highest level of competitionThe Dynamat Legacy in PerformanceFor decades, Dynamat has been the go-to choice for automotive enthusiasts, professional builders, and now elite racing teams who demand the best in sound deadening, structural vibration and bonding technology. The "Trusted By RFK Racing" designation reinforces Dynamat's position not just as a consumer brand, but as a performance-grade solution proven in the most demanding motorsport environments in the world.Dynamat products are available through Dynamat's authorized dealer network and at dynamat.com.About DynamatDynamat is the world's premiere manufacturer of premium sound deadening, thermo-acoustic insulation, and other noise and heat solutions for automotive, marine, home and specialty applications. Trusted by enthusiasts, builders, and now professional racing teams, Dynamat products are engineered to perform where it matters most. Visit https://dynamat.com/ About RFK RacingRFK Racing, in its 39th season in 2026, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit https://www.rfkracing.com/ and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.

RFK Racing‬ is Dynamat-Equipped

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