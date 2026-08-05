SRI Performance Partners with Dynamat, Becomes Exclusive Distributor of Race Bond Crash Repair Kits

Dynamat Xtreme Race Bond Exclusively Available at SRI Performance Greg Fornelli (left) of SRI and Scott Monnin (right) of Dynamat Celebrate the Product Launch Race Bond Product in the SRI Trailer

The partnership expands SRI Performance's growing lineup of premium brands while making the company the exclusive distributor of the Race Bond Crash Repair Kits

We're always looking to partner with brands that our customers know and trust," "The addition of Dynamat strengthens our product offering.” — Chris Lewis, Strategic Development, SRI Companies.

MOORESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MOORESVILLE, N.C. — SRI Performance is excited to announce a new partnership with Dynamat , one of the industry's most recognized names in premium sound deadening, thermo-acoustic insulation, vibration damping, and structural bonding solutions. This partnership expands SRI Performance's growing lineup of premium brands while making the company the exclusive distributor of the Race Bond Crash Repair Kits, giving racers, builders, and performance enthusiasts access to a race-proven repair solution trusted at the highest levels of motorsports.For decades, Dynamat has built its reputation by delivering products that perform in demanding automotive environments. From street vehicles and restoration projects to race cars and specialty applications, Dynamat solutions are engineered to reduce vibration, control heat, and provide long-lasting adhesion where it matters most.Adding even more credibility to the brand, Dynamat recently earned the "Trusted by RFK Racing" designation after being selected as a core component of RFK Racing's crash repair process used on race day. SRI Performance is proud to be the exclusive distributor of these Race Bond Crash Repair Kits, providing professional race teams, grassroots racers, fabricators, and builders access to the same repair solution trusted by one of NASCAR's premier organizations. When time matters most, these kits deliver the fast-bonding performance, durability, and reliability required to get race cars back on track quickly."We're always looking to partner with brands that our customers know and trust," said Chris Lewis, Strategic Procurement & Vendor Development Manager at SRI Companies. "The addition of Dynamat strengthens our product offering, and we're especially excited to be the exclusive distributor of the Race Bond Crash Repair Kits. Being able to offer our customers the same repair technology trusted by RFK Racing reinforces our commitment to bringing proven, race-tested products directly to racers, builders, and fabrication professionals."Built for PerformanceThe Race Bond Crash Repair Kits combine Dynamat's premium structural bonding technology with the performance demands of modern motorsports. Designed to withstand extreme temperatures, vibration, and high-stress racing environments, these kits provide crews with the confidence to make durable repairs when every second counts. According to Dynamat, key performance benefits include:• Fast-bonding formulation for rapid race-day repairs• Exceptional structural integrity under vibration and impact• Reliable performance in high-temperature environments• Proven durability in professional motorsports competitionWhile the Race Bond Crash Repair Kits are built specifically for racing applications, SRI Performance also offers a growing selection of Dynamat products designed to reduce vibration, improve insulation, and enhance performance across a wide variety of automotive and fabrication projects.Now Available Through SRI PerformanceSRI Performance is now the exclusive source for the Race Bond Crash Repair Kits and also offers a growing selection of Dynamat products, giving customers a single trusted source for race-proven repair solutions and premium vibration, heat, and sound control products. Whether customers are preparing for race day, restoring a classic vehicle, or tackling a custom fabrication project, they can now purchase both premium Dynamat products and the exclusive Race Bond Crash Repair Kits through SRI Performance.As the exclusive distributor, SRI Performance provides racers and builders direct access to the same crash repair solution trusted by RFK Racing, backed by the company's technical expertise, knowledgeable customer service team, and commitment to supporting racers both in the shop and at the track.As SRI Performance continues to expand its portfolio of premium brands, partnerships like this reinforce the company's commitment to delivering innovative, race-proven solutions that perform where it matters most.To learn more about Dynamat products and the exclusive Race Bond Crash Repair Kits, visit www.sriperformance.com or call 704-662-6982.

DYNAMAT XTREME RACE BOND - Available Exclusively Via ‪@StockCarSteelSRI‬

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