Submit Release
News Search

There were 870 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,364 in the last 365 days.

Dynamat, The #1 Name in Automotive Sound Deadening and Heat Insulation, Welcomes Pat Johnson as National Sales Director

Pat Johnson Headshot photo image for Dynamat

Pat Johnson, National Sales Director

Photo of Dynamat Brand Automotive Sound Deadening and Heat Insulation Products

Dynamat Brand Automotive Sound Deadening and Heat Insulation Products

Dynamat Logo Image

We’re excited to have Pat on board and confident that his leadership will help drive the next phase of growth for our sales organization.

Joining Dynamat is an exciting opportunity to grow an iconic brand with new ideas and technology. I'm grateful for the opportunity to join the leadership team and share the Dynamat product experience.”
— Pat Johnson
HAMILTON, OH, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce the appointment of Pat Johnson as National Sales Director for Dynamat, The Leader in Automotive Sound Deadening and Heat Insulation products.
Pat brings extensive experience in sales leadership, channel development, and strategic growth as well as retail consumer experience within the automotive and aftermarket industries. In this role, Pat will work closely with our dealers, distributors, independent sales representatives and internal team to strengthen our sales efforts, support growth, and continue building the Dynamat brand across all markets we serve.

"Joining Dynamat is an exciting opportunity to grow an iconic brand with new ideas and technology. I'm grateful for the opportunity to join the leadership team and share the Dynamat product experience with B2B and consumer customers."
– Pat Johnson

We’re excited to have Pat on board and confident that his leadership will help drive the next phase of growth for our sales organization.

Please join us in welcoming Pat to the Dynamat team.

Rick Artz
Dynamat, LLC
+1 513-860-5094
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
LinkedIn
TikTok
X

DYnamat, The Professionals Choice

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dynamat, The #1 Name in Automotive Sound Deadening and Heat Insulation, Welcomes Pat Johnson as National Sales Director

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.