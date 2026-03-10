Dynamat, The #1 Name in Automotive Sound Deadening and Heat Insulation, Welcomes Pat Johnson as National Sales Director

Pat Johnson, National Sales Director Dynamat Brand Automotive Sound Deadening and Heat Insulation Products

HAMILTON, OH, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are pleased to announce the appointment of Pat Johnson as National Sales Director for Dynamat , The Leader in Automotive Sound Deadening and Heat Insulation products.Pat brings extensive experience in sales leadership, channel development, and strategic growth as well as retail consumer experience within the automotive and aftermarket industries. In this role, Pat will work closely with our dealers, distributors, independent sales representatives and internal team to strengthen our sales efforts, support growth, and continue building the Dynamat brand across all markets we serve."Joining Dynamat is an exciting opportunity to grow an iconic brand with new ideas and technology. I'm grateful for the opportunity to join the leadership team and share the Dynamat product experience with B2B and consumer customers."– Pat JohnsonWe’re excited to have Pat on board and confident that his leadership will help drive the next phase of growth for our sales organization.Please join us in welcoming Pat to the Dynamat team.

