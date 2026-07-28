Rocket Alumni Solutions Helps Schools Launch Digital Recognition Programs Before Every Record is Ready

Schools can publish Hall of Fame, yearbook, and athletic records immediately, expanding digital collections over time with Rocket's ongoing support.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schools do not need a complete archive, perfectly organized records, or every photo identified before beginning a digital recognition program . Today, Rocket Alumni Solutions is emphasizing how its platform helps schools launch immediately with the content they already have, allowing valuable community history to become visible now instead of being delayed by years-long cleanup projects.Rocket Alumni Solutions provides interactive touchscreen and web-based recognition software to more than 1,500 schools and organizations. Its cloud-based platform supports more than 2,000 displays nationwide, giving schools a practical way to publish a focused initial collection, then seamlessly scale their digital footprint over time.Schools considering a digital Hall of Fame or recognition display can take a product tour on the Rocket website to see how content can be organized, managed, and scaled.Why Schools Should Start Before Every Record is OrganizedStarting sooner allows schools to celebrate individuals using trusted, verified content while larger historical archives continue to take shape. A school might begin with its current Hall of Fame inductees, an active athletic record board, a set of digital yearbooks, or a recent donor recognition project.Once this initial display is live, staff can add newly verified records, upload photos as families share them, and create new sections when additional departments are ready to participate.Rocket includes over 70 pre-made templates alongside unlimited storage, user accounts, folders, and technical support. Those resources empower schools to build in manageable, stress-free phases.What a Phased Launch Looks LikeA phased launch transforms a daunting archival project into an actionable, step-by-step process:- Select a foundational collection: Choose one area with reliable, ready-to-publish content, such as a Hall of Fame class, championship history, or Wall of Honor.- Publish immediately: Launch ready records and stories using a clean, school-branded layout.- Verify and expand: Add older historical material as it is verified, and invite other staff members or department heads to contribute.- Engage the community: Expand into new recognition areas as the school identifies what its community values most.One Rocket client has introduced a creative approach that other schools can learn from: invite the community into the archive-building process. Foxes Video Board includes a “Content Submission for Activities” link where visitors can send photos and videos for review, with approved submissions appearing on the site. The school can launch with the records it already has, then give alumni, families, coaches, and staff a clear way to help recover missing stories and grow the collection over time. It is a reminder that getting started does not mean taking on the entire project alone.About Rocket Alumni SolutionsRocket Alumni Solutions proudly partners with more than 1,500 organizations, ranging from professional associations such as the PGA Tour to leading universities including Baylor University, Louisiana State University, New York University, and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, as well as public high schools with limited resources.Rocket Alumni Solutions’ touchscreen software maintains an 87+ Net Promoter Score, reflecting exceptional ease of use and customer satisfaction. Through best-in-class touchscreen technology, schools and universities can create interactive halls of fame, digital donor walls, record boards, and campus recognition displays that celebrate community achievements, preserve institutional history, and enrich student experiences.Rocket Alumni Solutions offers affordable plans for smaller schools alongside premium capabilities for larger organizations, including unlimited data, pre-built templates, remote content management, and plug-and-play setup for seamless implementation.

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