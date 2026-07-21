Seneca East Hall of Fame display

Cloud-based software provider encourages high schools to use summer to build interactive Halls of Fame, donor walls, and record boards before fall events.

Rocket is a group certain to answer the phone, take your ideas, and turn them into a reality.” — Matt Schock, Hall of Fame co-chair at Seneca East Local Schools

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- High schools planning a digital Hall of Fame, record board, donor wall, yearbook archive, or school history display should begin implementation this summer to ensure the experience is ready for the first major campus events of the new school year. Rocket Alumni Solutions, a leader in digital recognition software , highlights how schools can utilize the quieter summer window to launch interactive displays across touchscreens, websites, and mobile devices before fall sports and Homecoming begin.Rocket currently serves more than 1,500 schools and organizations with more than 2,000 touchscreen installations nationwide. By booking a live demo and starting with a single priority collection during the summer, schools can establish a live display for the start of the school year and seamlessly expand their digital footprint over time.The Strategic Advantage of a Summer ImplementationSummer provides the clearest operational window for a school recognition project. Once the school year begins, the athletic directors, communications staff, and administrators who typically oversee these projects are consumed by orientation, home games, and daily operations. Starting in the summer moves foundational tasks into a quieter period, resulting in an intentional, well-tested launch before visitors arrive on campus.Built for Rapid, Flexible DeploymentFor high schools requiring flexibility and dependable support, Rocket Alumni Solutions provides an ideal infrastructure for rapid summer deployment. The cloud-based platform does not lock recognition programs into fixed categories, offering unlimited storage, users, and folders alongside more than 70 premade templates and weekly software updates. Additionally, multiple staff members and volunteers can collaborate on content from any connected device without relying on a single technical gatekeeper.The platform concurrently supports athletics, academics, alumni, veterans, donors, performing arts, and digitized yearbooks. To assist administrators working against tight back-to-school deadlines, Rocket provides 24/7 technical support with a live-chat response time of under 15 seconds, based on current company service data.A Seamless Back-to-School Launch at Seneca EastSeneca East Local Schools in Ohio demonstrates how a high school can turn an initial summer project into a comprehensive digital record of its community. In the summer of 2022, the district prepared its gymnasium lobby recognition project with the goal of opening it to the public by the start of the school year. That summer schedule provided ample time to solicit community submissions, install two interactive touchscreens, including a Wall of Honor and Hall of Fame experience, and build the digital database before students returned.Rocket allows teams to organize an initial launch around highest-priority stories, Seneca East was able to go live for the new school year and continually add new inductees, records, and recognition categories over time without rebuilding the system.Maximizing Impact for Homecoming and Fall EventsA fall launch gives new students an immediate appreciation of school tradition, helps returning alumni find familiar names during Homecoming, and provides advancement staff with an impressive visual showcase for prospective donors. Rocket Alumni Solutions can help ensure your digital Hall of Fame or interactive record board is live for the 2026-2027 school year.About Rocket Alumni SolutionsRocket Alumni Solutions proudly partners with more than 1,500 organizations, ranging from professional associations like the PGA Tour to leading universities including University of Maryland, Louisiana State University, New York University, and Virginia Tech, as well as public high schools with limited resources. Rocket Alumni Solutions’ touchscreen software maintains an 87+ NPS rating, reflecting exceptional ease of use and customer satisfaction. Through best-in-class touchscreen technology, schools can create interactive Halls of Fame that celebrate community achievements, preserve institutional history, and enrich student experiences. Rocket Alumni Solutions offers affordable plans for smaller schools alongside premium capabilities for larger organizations, including unlimited data, pre-built templates, and plug-and-play setup for seamless implementation.

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