Rocket Alumni Solutions Helps Trinity Western University Turn World Cup Alumni Milestone into Lasting Alumni Engagement

Spartans Hall of Fame

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rocket Alumni Solutions helped transform a Trinity Western University alumni success story into a lasting alumni engagement asset with their digital recognition platform . As former Spartan Joel Waterman represents Canada during FIFA World Cup 2026, Rocket Alumni Solutions’ digital recognition platform has been helping schools across the country preserve historic athletic milestones into lasting digital assets.Waterman, a 2019 graduate from Trinity Western University and current defender for Chicago Fire FC, was named to Canada Soccer’s 26-player Men’s National Team roster for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. For Trinity Western, this moment gives students, alumni, families, and supporters a clear example of how a university athletics story can keep building pride and strengthen alumni engagement.How can universities turn alumni success stories into long-term alumni engagement?Alumni engagement works best when graduates can see their own history reflected in the institution's story. Waterman's path from the Spartans program to Major League Soccer and the Canadian national team gives Trinity Western a recognition that reaches beyond the community. It gives the university a story that alumni can share, students can learn from, recruits can connect with, and supporters can revisit as part of the program's legacy.Rocket Alumni Solutions makes celebrating and honoring these achievements easy, helping schools capture the athlete's profile, team history, photos, records, awards, and context in one accessible place, transforming the moment into a long-term alumni engagement strategy.How can digital recognition help universities keep alumni connected?Schools spend decades building history through athletes, coaches, teams, donors, faculty, and alumni. Much of that history sits across yearbooks, media guides, record books, archived photos, trophy cases, hallway displays, and scattered web pages. When an alumnus reaches the FIFA World Cup, those details become a bridge between a school community and a global stage.Rocket Alumni Solutions provides a cloud-based interactive recognition display for schools that makes all that information easier to find. Through interactive Hall of Fame displays, digital trophy cases, alumni recognition walls, digital record boards, and donor recognition, The recognition platform helps organize athletic records, alumni profiles, team histories, awards, photos, videos, and community milestones. The goal is to make recognition searchable, updateable, and visible long-term for all alumni and community members to explore..For athletic departments and advancement teams, a World Cup connection does not have to be a single social post. With Rocket Alumni Solutions, it can become part of a lasting digital archive that supports alumni engagement, student pride, recruiting conversations, fundraising, and long-term community recognition.Trinity Western’s connection to Waterman’s World Cup campaign is a timely reminder that school history is still being written. Rocket helps schools preserve those moments, connect them back to the people and programs behind them, and make them easy for students, alumni, families, and visitors to explore for years to come.About Rocket Alumni SolutionsRocket Alumni Solutions proudly partners with more than 1,500 organizations, ranging from professional associations like the PGA Tour to leading universities including University of Maryland, Louisiana State University, New York University, and Virginia Tech, as well as public high schools with limited resources. Rocket Alumni Solutions’ touchscreen software maintains an 87+ NPS rating, reflecting exceptional ease of use and customer satisfaction. Through best-in-class touchscreen technology, schools can create interactive Halls of Fame that celebrate community achievements, preserve institutional history, and enrich student experiences. Rocket Alumni Solutions offers affordable plans for smaller schools alongside premium capabilities for larger organizations, including unlimited data, pre-built templates, and plug-and-play setup for seamless implementation.

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