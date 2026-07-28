Graham Partners Acquires TechData Service Company to Anchor New Quantive Intelligence Platform

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Encore AMC Partners Served as Exclusive Financial Advisor to TechData Service Company

We are honored to have served as TechData’s exclusive financial advisor on this transaction.” — Othon Herrera, Managing Partner of Encore AMC Partners

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Encore AMC Partners today announced the completion of the sale of TechData Service Company, LLC (“TechData”) to Graham Partners (“Graham”). The transaction closed on July 1, 2026.Graham Partners, a private investment firm targeting advanced manufacturing and technology-enabled services businesses, formed Quantive Intelligence (“QI”) through the acquisitions of TechData, LLX Solutions, LLC (“LLX”), and R Square Technology, Inc. (“R Square”) (together, the “Legacy Entities”). Collectively, the founder-led Legacy Entities have over 40 years of operating history serving 14 of the top 20 large pharma sponsors by R&D spend and leading biotech organizations. Together, these Legacy Entities form a global organization of over 700 employees defined by an exemplary focus on improving patient lives through scientific inquiry and execution.Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, with additional presence in Massachusetts, Greater China, and a newly formed operation in India, QI is being formed to create a purpose-built decision sciences platform that transforms complex clinical data into confident, regulatory-ready decisions. The Legacy Entities each provide specialized expertise in biostatistics and statistical programming that pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations rely on to accelerate regulatory approvals and bring new therapies to market. The platform brings together premier organizations that are highly reputable in their respective areas of expertise, backed by experienced founders with decades-long reputations for excellence and quality in the CRO space.Graham believes the decision sciences niche presents near-term opportunities for disruptive innovation, as regulatory expectations, increased data volumes, and real-time clinical trials have created a demand for validation frameworks that do not exist today. QI marks the continuation of Graham’s 15+ years of experience investing in medical devices and life sciences, where past and current portfolio companies work in regulated environments, building end-to-end processes across the value chain to bring medical products and / or drugs to market, and innovating to increase productivity and efficiency. Graham has actively pursued an investment in pharma services, specifically submission-stage clinical development services, and believes that QI is well aligned within its broader life sciences thesis.“QI brings together founder-built businesses with deeply loyal customers and exceptional talent that share a common focus on delivering critical biometrics expertise. We're excited to leverage our life sciences experience and bench of resources as we aim to build QI into a leading provider in the space,” said Josh Wilson, Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer at Graham Partners.“We are honored to have served as TechData’s exclusive financial advisor on this transaction,” said Othon Herrera, Managing Partner of Encore AMC Partners. “Navigating a deal of this scale in the specialized CRO sector and securing a partner in Graham Partners who understands both the industry and the business reflects the kind of outcome we work to deliver for every client.”About Quantive IntelligenceQuantive Intelligence is a decision sciences platform providing specialized biometrics expertise across biostatistics, statistical programming, and data management functions, supporting clinical development processes for pharmaceutical and biotechnology sponsors. QI operates as the intelligence layer between complex data and confident submissions, helping transform clinical trial data into clear, actionable insights that support regulatory approvals. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, with additional presence in Waltham, Massachusetts, Greater China, and India, QI serves a diversified base of pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers globally. For more information, visit www.quantive.bio About Graham PartnersGraham Partners is a private investment firm principally focused on investing in advanced manufacturing and technology-enabled services that are spurring innovation, resulting in product substitutions, raw materials conversions, and disruptions to traditional end markets. Since Graham began managing third party capital over 25 years ago, the firm has closed over 160 acquisitions and investments. Investors include college and university endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, insurance companies, pension plans, high-net-worth individuals, and other institutional investors. Based in suburban Philadelphia, the Firm has access to extensive operating resources and industrial expertise and is a member of The Graham Group, an alliance of independent operating businesses, investment firms and philanthropic entities, which all share in the common legacy of entrepreneur Donald Graham. There are eight investment entities within The Graham Group. Graham Partners and Graham Capital Investments (GCI), LLC ("GCI") are affiliates, and the remaining six Graham Group investment entities operate independently from and are not affiliates of Graham Partners and GCI, as described in Part 2A of Graham Partners’ Form ADV. For more information, visit www.grahampartners.net About Encore AMC PartnersEncore AMC Partners is a Newport Beach, California-based investment banking advisory firm providing sell-side M&A, buy-side M&A, and strategic advisory services to middle-market businesses. Encore combines transaction execution expertise with hands-on operating experience to guide business owners through every stage of the M&A process. For more information, visit www.encoreamc.com

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