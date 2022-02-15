Encore AMC Partners Advises The Judge Group on the Acquisition of Slayton Search Partners
Encore AMC is pleased to announce it has served as the exclusive advisor to The Judge Group in the sale transaction of Chicago-based Slayton Search Partners.
The acquisition of Slayton by Judge combines two leading providers of search services with decades of experience--and we send our appreciation to Encore AMC for introducing us to this special firm.”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Encore AMC Partners ("EAMC") is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive advisor to The Judge Group (“Judge”), a leading provider of consulting, learning and talent services with a 50-year history, in a sale transaction of Slayton Search Partners (“Slayton”). Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Slayton is a retained executive search firm with customers throughout North America. The acquisition of Slayton Search Partners brings a depth of knowledge and expertise in retained executive search to Judge’s broad portfolio.
— Marty Judge, III, CEO of The Judge Group
“The acquisition of Slayton combines two leading providers of search services with decades of experience and expertise,” explains Marty Judge, III, CEO of The Judge Group. “Slayton’s reach, depth, and expertise in executive search coupled with a dedication to creating impactful client experiences make them an ideal partner for The Judge Group. Together, we will leverage our collective capabilities to build new business relationships, develop deeper partnerships with existing clients, and grow into untapped markets. We would also like to express our appreciation to the Encore AMC team for introducing us to this special firm and advising us throughout the process.”
“We are very excited to have Slayton Search Partners join The Judge Group,” said Richard Slayton, Managing Partner and CEO of Slayton Search Partners. “When we looked at ways to grow our business, it became clear that it was time to extend our reach by merging with an organization that shares our dedication to client satisfaction. Through The Judge Group, Slayton will now be able to offer our clients a full suite of professional services while continuing to deliver leading executive search capabilities.”
The Judge Group will continue to operate Slayton Search Partners under that name. Slayton Search Partners counts many recognizable North American brands as clients. They have been delivering executive talent for over three decades to help organizations innovate and grow their business.
Stephen Green, President of Judge, Inc, will add Richard Slayton, Managing Partner and CEO of Slayton to his executive team. “This important acquisition greatly strengthens our expertise in the retained executive search arena,” noted Green. “We are thrilled to welcome Slayton Search Partners to the Judge family.”
About The Judge Group
The Judge Group, headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, is located at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. The office can be reached at 1-800-650-0035. For more information on The Judge Group visit, https://www.judge.com.
About Slayton Search Partners
Slayton Search Partners, headquartered in Chicago, is located at 200 South Wacker Drive, 40th Floor, Chicago, IL 60606. The office can be reached at 312-456-0080. For more information about Slayton Search Partners visit, https://www.slaytonsearch.com.
About Encore AMC Partners
Encore AMC specializes in advisory, M&A and consulting services to the small and middle market with professionals serving its clients across the United States in a variety of industries. Offering a depth of advisory services, EAMC helps its clients meet their sale, acquisition, capitalization, and strategic growth objectives as well as providing interim executive leadership. Additional information on EAMC is available at www.encoreamc.partners.
