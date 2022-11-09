Encore AMC Partners Advises Valley Oaks Medical Sale in its Sale to ApolloMed
Encore AMC is pleased to announce it has served as the exclusive advisor to Valley Oaks Medical Group in a sale transaction with Apollo Medical Holdings.
We believe the diverse populations VOMG serves will greatly benefit from the industry-leading services that ApolloMed provides.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, CLARK COUNTY, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Encore AMC Partners (“EAMC”) is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive advisor to Valley Oaks Medical Group (“VOMG”), which operates 15 physician clinics, nine focused on primary care and six dedicated to infusion-based specialty care, in a sale transaction to acquire 100% of the fully diluted capitalization and assets relating to VOMG’s nine primary care clinics in Las Vegas, Houston, and Fort Worth by Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (“AplloMed”), NASDAQ: AMEH, a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare company.
— VOMG founder and CEO, Guru Charan
Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, VOMG provides value-based primary care services to its local communities, serving over 20,000 patients, including approximately 6,000 Medicare members. Through this transaction, ApolloMed will deploy its value-based care management and operational platform to empower VOMG's employed providers to deliver best-in-class clinical outcomes while improving the healthcare experience for its patients. The acquisition also marks ApolloMed's entry into operating primary care clinics in both Nevada and Texas, and expands ApolloMed's membership across VOMG's nine centers.
Brandon Sim, Co-CEO of ApolloMed, stated, "We are excited to welcome Valley Oaks Medical Group to the ApolloMed family, and look forward to continuing to expand and improve value-based healthcare experiences for new and existing patients in Las Vegas, Houston, and Fort Worth. Our partnership will allow us to bring our unique care model to key new geographic markets, and we look forward to continuing to deliver equitable and high-quality healthcare to underserved populations with high rates of chronic illness in those communities."
Guru Charan, CEO of Valley Oaks Medical Group, added, "We believe the diverse populations VOMG serves will greatly benefit from the industry-leading services that ApolloMed provides, made possible by its scale, care delivery infrastructure, and care management systems. As a leader in value-based care, ApolloMed is well equipped to help us continue our legacy of providing superior care for patients. We are energized by the months and years to come as we join the ApolloMed family."
VOMG selected EAMC to serve as its exclusive advisor in the transaction. “I am pleased we had the Encore AMC team as our advisor owing to their experience in M&A and guidance, which ensured every aspect of this transaction was handled effectively,” commented VOMG’s founder and CEO.
Othon Herrera, EAMC’s Managing Director, added, “We were proud to work with Guru Charan in this primary care practice transaction. Guru and his team have built a successful primary care practice and I expect they and ApolloMed will do great things in this new partnership.”
About Valley Oaks Medical Group
Valley Oaks Medical Group operates 15 physician clinics, nine primary care and six infusion-based specialty clinics in rheumatology, neurology, infectious disease, and wound care. The group provides its services for those seeking preventative health or a range of specialized services through a team of highly trained Medicare doctors to ensure the highest standard of care, while the specialty group simplifies the healthcare process for its patients. For additional information, visit www.valleyoaksmed.com.
About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.
Headquartered in Alhambra, California, ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, ApolloMed operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner. For more information, visit www.apollomed.net.
About Encore AMC Partners
Encore AMC specializes in M&A advisory and consulting for a wide range of industries in the small to middle market, serving its clients across the United States. Offering a breadth of advisory services, EAMC helps its clients meet their sale, acquisition, capitalization, strategic growth objectives, and interim executive leadership requirements. Additional information on EAMC is available at www.encoreamc.partners.
