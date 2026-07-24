MPD Arrests Made in 13th Street Attempted Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of suspects in an attempted robbery that occurred in Northwest.

On Thursday, July 23, 2026, at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers from the Third District responded to a report of an attempted robbery at the intersection of 13th and U Street NW. Two suspects, one armed with a broom handle, approached the victim and demanded his wallet. The victim fled on foot, and no property was taken.

Third District officers canvassed the area, quickly located both suspects, and placed them under arrest without incident.

A 16-year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, D.C., was charged with Attempted Robbery.

A 14-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, D.C., was charged with Attempted Robbery.

CCN: 26102920

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