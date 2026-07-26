MPD Seeking Suspect in H Street Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect in the burglary of an establishment in Northwest.

On Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at approximately 11:00 p.m., the suspect entered an establishment through an unlocked door, took property from inside, and fled the area.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26103238

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